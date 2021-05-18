BTS Dedicate Their MTV Award For 'Break The Silence: The Movie' To The ARMY: ARMY Reacts

The South Korean boy band BTS enjoys a huge fanbase worldwide known as the BTS ARMY. Apart from the ARMY, BTS also enjoys their success in music as they took home the MTV Award for Best Documentary Film. BTS won the award for Break The Silence: The Movie documentary. BTS competed against several artists, including Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, and Ariana Grande, for the award and won their 26th MTV Award.

BTS dedicates their MTV Award to the ARMY

As BTS won the award, they shared a post to dedicate to the ARMY. They dropped a video in which RM took the lead to dedicate their win to the BTS ARMY. All BTS members then thanked their fans for their support.

ARMY reacts to BTS' win

The BTS ARMY was thrilled to hear about their win. They expressed their feelings via Twitter and also congratulated the boy band. An ARMY member wrote, "Congratulations SUNSHINES We Love you so so much We are so so Happy and excited for you We Are Super Proud of You as Always Forever Army will be here for you".

An ARMY member congratulated BTS for their win. He further expressed how the ARMY is waiting for their second English single Butter. The fan wrote, "Army's vote will always be for you boys..we love you sooo much and we can't wait for #BTS_Butter..ARMY IS READY TO HIT THAT CHART!!! CONGRATULATIONS TO MY 7 HUMBLE BOYS @BTS_twt". Another fan was thrilled to know that BTS dedicated their win to the ARMY. The member shared a series of photos and wrote, "The way they never forget to thank Army we are the luckiest fandom in the world". Some fans also expressed how proud they were for BTS.

Break The Silence: The Movie documentary

BTS won the award for Break The Silence: The Movie documentary which went behind the scenes of their stadium tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself. The documentary came out in September 2020 in the Korean language. The documentary shows how BTS members RM, V, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, Jimin, and J-Hope embark on their 2019 world tour. They performed at The O2, Olympic Stadium and Fort Worth Convention Center

