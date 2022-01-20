BTS: Did You Know These Celebrity Crushes Of RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, Suga, Jin And Jimin?

Last Updated: 20th January, 2022 22:22 IST

While the rest of the members revealed their celebrity crushes, 'Golden Maknae' Jungkook remained confused over his crush's name as he could not remember her name or her movie.

The leader of the band, RM, revealed during the same interview that he had a crush on the Gossip Girl alumni Blake Lively.

Sharing his celebrity crush with bandmate V, Jimin revealed that he also had a crush on Rachel McAdams.

The oldest member of the band, Jin, revealed to E! News that he had a crush on 'The Devil Wears Prada' star Anne Hathaway.

BTS' V also piqued that his celebrity crush is the 'Notebook' star Rachel McAdams as well as 'Emily In Paris' star Lilly Collins.

In the same interview, J-Hope said that his celebrity crush is the 'Mean Girl' fame Amanda Seyfried.

During an interview with E! News at the American Music Awards, Suga revealed that his celebrity crush was 'Lucy' star Scarlett Johansson.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.