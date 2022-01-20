Last Updated:

BTS: Did You Know These Celebrity Crushes Of RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, Suga, Jin And Jimin?

Take a look at the celebrity crushes of the South Korean boyband, BTS members namely RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, Suga and Jimin. Read on to know more.

BTS
Image: Instagram/@agustd/scarlettjohanssonworld

During an interview with E! News at the American Music Awards, Suga revealed that his celebrity crush was 'Lucy' star Scarlett Johansson. 

BTS
Image: Instagram/@jhope_bighitentertainment/mingey

In the same interview, J-Hope said that his celebrity crush is the 'Mean Girl' fame Amanda Seyfried. 

BTS
Image: Instagram/@rachelmcadams1/bts_v

BTS' V also piqued that his celebrity crush is the 'Notebook' star Rachel McAdams as well as 'Emily In Paris' star Lilly Collins. 

BTS
Image: Twitter/@cheer_up_jin/Instagram/@annehathaw

The oldest member of the band, Jin, revealed to E! News that he had a crush on 'The Devil Wears Prada' star Anne Hathaway.

BTS
Image: Instagram/@jimin_bighitentertainment/rachel

Sharing his celebrity crush with bandmate V, Jimin revealed that he also had a crush on Rachel McAdams.

BTS
Image: Instagram/@btsrm.offical/blakelively

The leader of the band, RM, revealed during the same interview that he had a crush on the Gossip Girl alumni Blake Lively. 

BTS
Image: Instagram/@bts.jungkook

While the rest of the members revealed their celebrity crushes, 'Golden Maknae' Jungkook remained confused over his crush's name as he could not remember her name or her movie. 

