As popular K-pop band BTS completed nine years of their successful journey in the industry, they decided to surprise the fans with an album that would sum up their entire journey with all the tracks that they have belted out over the years. Given the hype and anticipation that was built around the new album Proof, the band has released their first song Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).

Just a day after piquing the curiosity of the ARMY by sharing the teaser, the septet band consisting of members RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, and V, dropped the first song from the album, Yet To Come.

BTS' new song Yet To Come from Proof album out now

The song which was announced on May 4 through a live stream on BTS’ official YouTube channel, is an attempt to depict a complete era in BTS and their fans’ journey together. Talking about the music video, it refers to their older hits like I Need You, Spring Day, Fake Love, and even the most recent one Permission to Dance.

The famous boy band has tasted the spice of stardom in no time. Given the consistency, massive fan following, and the amazing songs that they have belted out over the years, everything accounted for their achievements. The new track begins with a desert setting where the boys - RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook can be seen wearing similar kind of outfits in white while sitting on a chair.

At the time of its premiere, the song garnered the attention of the fans and smashed records within seconds of its release. The new song now has over 1.57 million viewers who were tuned in and glued to the band's performance. Apart from the viewership, the song received 795,000 likes in just no time. The new song is a medium tempo one from the hip-hop genre that reflects the musical journey of the group over the years with their promising songs.

Before releasing the song, a special pre-release listening party was also underway on the band's YouTube channel BANGTANTV which just left fans excited about the new track. Ever since the song dropped online, the ARMY could not curtail their excitement and flocked to social media while sharing their fan love. One of the users who was just smitten by the song shared his favourite lyrics from the track. Another netizen shared his happiness of watching the band, and wrote, "Jimin re-enacted himself in spring day." A third user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "Back to the beginning of the Chapter."

We ain't about it, the world's expectations

We ain't about it, that step of being the best

We ain't about it, crowns & flowers, countless trophies



Dream & hope & goin' forward, we so about it@BTS_twt #YetToCome pic.twitter.com/T3m0gTjT4v — BTS Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) June 10, 2022

I’m crying because it's so beautiful #YetToCome. This tear will be a jewel in my life finally, the Moment is yet to come. Thank you @BTS_twt — Soo Choi 💜 0610 (REST) (@choi_bts2) June 10, 2022

In the weeks leading up to the release, BTS dropped multiple concept photos for the anthology album, in versions titled Proof and Door. The group also gave an insight look into their tracks chosen individually through videos on social media.

IMAGE: Instagram/jikook_angelic/jimultis