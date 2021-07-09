BTS Drops Music Video For New Summer Bop 'Permission To Dance': Watch

Korean boyband BTS recently dropped the music video for their latest dance number Permission To Dance. After delivering the super hit song Butter the boyband is back with another MV. BTS released their new song on July 9th. Co-written by Ed Sheeran, Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid, and Jenna Andrews, Permission to Dance is a bright song with piano and string sounds. The track is an energetic song with the band singing the chorus, “We don’t need permission to dance".

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have released their new song, Permission to Dance, on the occasion of ARMY day. The music video visualises life post the Covid-19 pandemic, now that some counties are lifting Covi-19 restrictions. The boys are seen in a country-themed background dressed as cowboys and singing the track in a desert location while they announce the end of the pandemic with purple balloons, a colour linked with BTS and their fanbase BTS ARMY. The music video has already crossed 15 million views on Youtube.

BTS will be returning to the show hosted by Jimmy Fallon for two days in a row on July 13th and July 14th. The Korean boyband will be performing their recently released track Permission to Dance for the first time on American television followed by their super hit number Butter. Post their performance the group will sit down to chat with the host Jimmy Fallon. The band back in September 2020 had performed their hit numbers Idol, Home, Black Swan, Mikrokosmos and Dynamite. As per Variety, the episode garnered over 230 million views digital views.

BTS latest super hit song Butter has added another milestone to its list. Butter continued to hold over the number 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 charts for the sixth consecutive week. With this, BTS continued their record as the longest-running No 1 debut by a group in Billboard chart history. Furthermore, Butter is among less than ten songs to spend its first six weeks on the top spot in music history. Thanking BTS ARMY for their support and help in achieving this feat, members, RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, JungKook, SUGA and V took to their official Twitter handle and wrote, "We’re making history together with #BTS_Butter HUGE thanks to #BTSARMY We Purple You."

