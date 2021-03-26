BTS Drops Scintillating OT7 Teaser Of 'Film Out OST'; Confirms Release Of 'BTS The Best'

The K-pop fandom has gone into a hysterical uproar by the twin surprises dropped by BTS. While the BTS Army was still fawning over their charismatic appearance on the Korean show You Quiz On The Block, they were hit by two surprises recently one being the new teaser of Film Out OST composed by BTS maknae Jungkook and the second being the release of their special Japanese album, BTS, The Best.

BTS' Film Out OST teaser out

BTS had previously announced that they will be releasing a Japanese soundtrack Film Out for an upcoming Japanese movie Signal in collaboration with rock band Back Number. Marking their first collaboration with Back Number, the teaser is inspired by BTS song Fake Love and displays scintillating visuals of all the BTS members looking stunning while wearing different shades of white. The teaser shows a close up of all the members individually standing under filtered lights in empty rooms and spaces. The dramatic teaser is backed by a soft melody.

Jungkook has been given the credit of a producer for the same. The soundtrack is for the movie Signal which is the remake of a Korean drama with the same name. Fans of the K-pop band will get to hear the entire soundtrack on April 2, 2021. Check out the teaser of BTS' Film Out OST right here:

BTS announces the release of BTS, The Best album

However, the excitement of the BTS Army did not stop here. Along with the teaser, BTS also announced the news of the release of their new Japanese album BTS, The Best. The news was announced by the band on their official Japanese fan club. BTS The best album will comprise of 23 songs which will include music videos of the Japanese version of their songs Film Out, Stay Gold, Lights, Airplane pt.2, Mic Drop and Blood, Sweat, Tears'.

Netizens react to the news

The ARMY received a pleasant surprise and were thrilled with the news. BTS The Best album's release date is scheduled to be on June 16, 2021. With an influx of such exciting news, the ARMY had quite a thrilling reaction. Read some of the fan comments below:

ARE WE GETTING A COMPILATION ALBUM ðŸ¥º pic.twitter.com/QL3dtd0LiD — sitiâ· â™¡ ðŸ±ðŸ° (@sugakookids) March 25, 2021

Y'all I was sleeping and BTS dropped a whole japanese comeback news with 23 songs and 56 photocards?

Y'all telling me there's a new mv teaser too?

Also, Jimin appeared in a crop top and Jin uploaded a video of Bang PD cooking for him?

HOW LONG WAS I GONE? ðŸ˜­ pic.twitter.com/oNPUrM5wga — Our flight is foreverâ· (@kookieftzayn) March 25, 2021

It's going to be a good one again!ðŸ˜­ We're so proud of you Jungkook! pic.twitter.com/nj4ZOjfxCa — Jungkook ASIAâŸ¬ð„žâŸ­â· (@JungkookAsia__) March 25, 2021

(Promo Image Courtesy: BTS official Instagram)