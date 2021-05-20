BTS Drops The Final Teaser Before The Official Release Of Upcoming Song 'Butter'

One of the most popular K-pop bands the Bangtang Boys aka BTS are all set to unveil the official music video of their new English single Butter. Ahead of the release of their second English number after Dynamite which released in August last year, BTS dropped the last and final teaser of Butter on their official Youtube channel.

BTS Drops one last 'Butter' teaser

BTS' Butter teaser is a black and white 23-second video that shows all the seven members of the boy band looking chic in tuxedos bopping their heads to their right sides with swag as funky music plays in the background. While all the other members are wearing black suits, Jin and Jimin are looking sleek in white tuxedos. The video ends with the boys pointing at the camera with a look of shock as pancakes topped with butter appear on the screen. The only lyrics that can be heard in the background is Jungkook crooning "Get it, let it roll."

Netizens react to BTS' Butter

The K-pop and the BTS Army were quick to tweet their reactions on BTS’ latest teaser and could not stop from keeping their calm. The ARMY couldn't stop going gaga over the teaser and took to Twitter to share their excitement about the release of the song which is just a day away. Take a look at some of the fan reactions below;

ARMYS ARE YOU READY FOR ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL AND MAGNIFICENT COMEBACK?? GET IT, LET IT ROLL ~ #BTS_Butter pic.twitter.com/zGvrrK72tZ — Chrissy⁷ 💛 (@winterbeartaete) May 20, 2021

BUTTER SOUNDS FAMILIAR??? SOUNDS LIKE THE NEXT GLOBAL HIT AND SONG OF THE CENTURY.#BBMAsTopSocial @BTS_twt

pic.twitter.com/Jc7iF9tXaW — sen ⁷ 🥞 (@sugatradamus) May 20, 2021

24 hours and we'll be melted like BUTTER#BTS_Butter At this time tomorrow we would all be excited, we will cry we will scream

We will die And we will rise again To break old records and give the best for the new creature that is about to be born 💯💛 pic.twitter.com/45hsXlEGVI — 💛💛Tae_my_king 💛BUTTER💛🇮🇹🇰🇷 (@Giusy02833837) May 20, 2021

sure, wont miss the countdown at all, literally cant wait, I hv specially cancelled all plans of mine for 21st n 23rd just for #bts i hv decided to wear new cloths on 21 as well as 23, n I am going to start my new routine also from 21st onwards....#coincidence bts army forever💜 — Tanisha Dama (@DamaTanisha) May 20, 2021

Butter's release date

BTS' Butter is set to release on Friday, May 21 at 1 pm according to KST and at the tick of midnight according to EST. The band had announced that BTS will perform 'Butter' for the first time ever on May 23rd at the Billboard Music Awards where they have been nominated in 4 categories. The group will be performing their song in Korea which will be aired live during the award ceremony's telecast. Prior to releasing the teaser video, BTS' Twitter handle has been teasing the fans with group pictures and individual shots of the members promoting Butter much to the delight of the fans. Take a look at some of the BTS’ teaser photos right below.

IMAGE: BIG HIT MUSIC'S TWITTER

