BTS' 'Dynamite' Breaks Billboard Records Set By 'Despacito' And 'Gangnam Style'

On April 6, 2021, Billboard published its latest charts and for the week ending on April 10, BTS' Dynamite was listed Number 30 on Billboard’s Hot 100, a weekly ranking of the popular songs in the United States across all genres. The achievement marks the song’s 32nd week on the chart. BTS has officially broken PSY’s record to become the longest-charting song by any Korean artist on the Hot 100 Billboard records. Earlier, PSY’s legendary song, Gangnam Style held the record of 31 weeks in the year 2013. The record remained unbeaten for over seven years.

BTS breaks the record for 'Most Weeks At No.1' On The Sales Chart

With this, Dynamite which became the first song by the Korean artists to top the Hot 100 in the month of August 2020, has never dropped below the Top 50 since its release on August 21, 2020. Meanwhile, on the Digital Song Sales chart, Dynamite has ruled for over the 18th week at Number one. The record has been broken for seventeen weeks which was set by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s hit song, Despacito, featuring Justin Bieber.

According to Forbes, this week, Dynamite has sold over 37,681 copies. The song has outperformed the runner-up, rapper Lil Nas X’s song, Montero (Call Me By Your Name), which sold over 21,000 copies in its first week since its release. The South Korean boy band’s first-ever English song has created history on the charts by selling a million copies, which becomes a relatively rare sight to witness in today’s all-streaming music industry.

BTS' Dynamite was released through Big Hit Entertainment and Sony Music Entertainment. The song was penned by David Stewart and Jessica Agombar and produced by David. The upbeat disco-pop song takes the influence from the 1970s music and contains the elements of funk, soul and bubblegum pop. The standalone single was later included on BTS’s fifth album, BE, released on November 20, 2020.

Furthermore, BTS continues to dominate the global music industry by releasing new songs that fans continue to buy in large numbers. They recently released a new music video titled, Film Out. The song comes for BTS’ Japanese compilation album, BTS, The Best. The song is co-produced by BTS’ Jungkook and Back Number’s lead vocalist, Iyori Shimizu. The new MV has already garnered more than 61 million views on YouTube since its release on April 1, 2021.

Promo Image Source: A still from BTS' Dynamite