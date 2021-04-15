BTS' Dynamite Breaks Records As It Becomes The 3rd Most Liked Video Of All Time

Ever since its release in August 2020, BTS’ Dynamite has continued to create history by breaking records and by never dropping below the Top 50. With over 27 million likes, Dynamite is now the third most liked video on YouTube of all time, reported Forbes. The most liked video ever on the site is Despacito by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, which received over 43 million likes. The song is later followed by Fast and Furious’ See You Again by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth, which has over 33 million likes.

BTS' Dynamite receives over 27 million likes on YouTube

It was only several days ago that BTS’ Dynamite on YouTube rose to 26 million likes, reaching the same as Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You and Pinkfong’s Baby Shark song, which also have 26 million likes. The song has crossed one billion views on YouTube, becoming the third music video by the K-pop band to achieve a new benchmark. However, it was only recently that the popular song by the South Korean boy band was listed Number 30 on Billboard’s Hot 100, which is a weekly ranking of the popular songs in the US across all genres.

Earlier, BTS' members had official broken PSY’s record to become the longest-charting song by any Korean artist on the Hot 100 Billboard records. Furthermore, on the Digital Song Sales chart, the song ruled for the 18th week at Number one, breaking the records set by Luis and Daddy’s Despacito. In the first week of April, Dynamite had sold over 37, 681 copies, reported Forbes. The song had outperformed runner-up rapper Lil Nas X’s song, Montero (Call Me By Your Name), which sold 21,000 copies in the first week since its release.

The song marks the first-ever English song by the BTS' members and is one of the most popular BTS' songs ever. Released through Big Hit Entertainment and Sony Music Entertainment, the song was written by David Stewart and Jessica Agombar. The upbeat disco-pop song was produced by David. It takes its inspiration from 1970s music and contains several elements of funk, soul and bubblegum pop. The song was later included in BTS’ fifth album, BE.