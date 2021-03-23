BTS' Dynamite Creates History; Becomes 1st K-Pop Track To Cross 30 Weeks On Hot 100 Charts

BTS' Dynamite is one of the most popular songs released by the South Korean boyband BTS and has been ruling charts ever since it came out last year. The music video for BTS' Dynamite has already crossed 947 Million views on YouTube and the song was also nominated at the Grammys 2021 in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. They made history at the biggest musical night by becoming the first South Korean act to receive a nomination and also perform solo.

BTS' Dynamite creates history

According to a report by India.com, BTS' Dynamite has become the first song by a Korean Pop group to cross 30 weeks on Hot 100 Charts. Earlier this month, Dynamite officially gained a spot in the Guinness World Records and earned the title of 'Most simultaneous viewers for a music video on YouTube Premieres' after its MV premiere was watched by over 3 million concurrent viewers. This new Guinness Record is a fourth for BTS' Dynamite. Previously, the three records were ‘Most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours’, ‘Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours, and ‘Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group’. The longest Korean language song to rule the charts for 31 weeks straight was Psy's Gangnam Style, followed by BTS' Dynamite and Baby Shark at third place. Dynamite stayed at the number one position for 16 weeks ever since its release.

BTS at the Grammys

BTS' Dynamite became the first Korean track to find the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It earned the Grammy nomination in the Best pop/duo performance category as well. It was also revealed that the boy band will have a 2021 Grammy performance lineup. After their collaboration stage with Lil Nax last year, the group will be performing solo this year. In one of the interviews earlier, Suga had mentioned their goal to perform at the Grammys.

BTS' songs have achieved wide recognition not only in their homeland South Korea but also worldwide. Often dubbed as the biggest boy band in the world, BTS continues to make history with their chart-topping singles and albums. The septet is known for its musical and lyrical artistry. Their last musical release was BE, a studio album that also included Dynamite.

Image Credits: BTS Official Instagram Account