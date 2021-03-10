BTS' 'Dynamite' sets New Record, Crosses 900 Million Views On YouTube

BTS' Dynamite sets a new record on YouTube! On March 10, the music video of Dynamite surpassed 900 million views on the video-sharing platform. The video was released on August 21, 2020, which means that it took about six and a half months to reach this milestone. This comes 40 days after the music video hit 800 million views on YouTube.

Dynamite on YouTube hits 900 million views

BTS' Dynamite has set a new record as the fastest Korean group music video to hit these many views. The earlier record was held by BLACKPINK’s DDU-DU DDU-DU, which took more than a year. This is BTS’s third music video to hit the milestone, following Boy With Luv featuring Halsey, with 1.1 billion views and DNA with 1.2 billion views.

The song was included as the last and eighth track in the BTS album BE released in November 2020. Dynamite was the first song by a Korean act to reach No. 1 on Billboard's main singles chart. It stayed on the chart for 43 weeks.

The song also earned the band its first Grammy nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. Recently, the song made it to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry's Global Digital Single Chart. The chart, in which BTS ranked No. 10 with Dynamite, measures the world's best-selling singles across digital formats like downloads and streams.

BTS has been confirmed to be performing at the upcoming 2021 Grammy Awards. Apart from the band, the ceremony will also see performances from musicians like Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch and Billie Eilish. BTS is the first Korean nominee to perform at the coveted music awards.

More about Dynamite

Dynamite is the band's first song fully recorded in English. It is written by David Stewart and Jessica Agombar and produced by Stewart. It is an upbeat disco-pop song with elements of funk, soul, and bubblegum pop, and takes influence from 1970s music. One can see snapping handclaps, echoing synths, and celebratory horns in the song. The song speaks about joy and appreciation for the little things that make life valuable. It was initially standalone and was later included in the album BE.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.