BTS Exempted To Perform At National-level Events During Military Duties: South Korean Govt

After an extensive debate over BTS' mandatory military service, the global band has finally enlisted for the same. The decision was rolled out after lengthy discussions that explained how the band will withdraw their request to delay the enlistment of Jin, who will turn 30, in December.

Following the enlistment, BTS is now going to officially fulfill their mandatory military service duties but coming in an exception, they can participate in 'national level' events. According to an NME report, on October 18, Moon Hong Sik, the acting spokesperson for the South Korean defense ministry, told the media at a press conference that the band will be allowed to participate in important events.

BTS exempted to perform at national events during military service

“Our position is that we will provide an opportunity if they wish to participate when there is a national-level event for the public good or an event designed in light of the national interest,” Moon Hong Sik said. While serving, Korean artists usually are unable to perform outside of their military activities.

The statement by South Korea's defense ministry comes after BTS’ management label Big Hit Music announced on October 17 that all seven members of the boyband would fulfill their compulsory military terms. “Big Hit Music has focused [on] the milestone moment when it would be possible to respect the needs of the country and for these healthy young men to serve with their countrymen, and that’s now,” said the agency.

The statement by the agency added that the group's eldest member Jin would be the first to enlist later this year, as soon as he concludes promotions for his upcoming solo single. The members will accordingly enlist in the order of their solo endeavours.

“As part of the HYBE family, we support and encourage our artists and are beyond proud that they will each now have time to explore their unique interests and do their duty by being of service to the country they call home. Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” is more than a track from their latest album, it is a promise, there’s much more yet to come in the years ahead from BTS,” the statement read.

For the unversed, South Korean law requires all able-bodied men to perform 18-21 months of military service. Exemptions regarding military service, like the one that became a talking point in the case of BTS, are considered controversial in the country where inequality and privilege are debatable subjects.

IMAGE: Twitter/@bts_bighit