BTS Fame Jimin Recollects How He Wanted To Throw Up After Dionysus Performance At MMA 2019

Run BTS' latest episode aired on June 29, Tuesday. The 144th episode of BTS' web series showed BTS' Jimin recalling the moment where he wanted to throw up after the Dionysus performance at the Melon Music Awards (MMA) in 2019. Talking about the same, Jimiin said, "It was really hard. I wanted to throw up".

In the recent episode of Run BTS, Jimin, along with BTS members Gayo, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook, played a quiz session based on their songs. The 144th episode of BTS' web series was divided into three segments, consonant quiz, picture speed quiz, and songs based on ARMY's choice. During these segments, one of the questions asked was based on BTS' song, Dionysus that they had performed at the MMA 2019. Hence, BTS' Jimin went down memory lane and shared the part of their choreography where he wanted to throw up.

BTS, the South Korean boy band, recently celebrated its eighth anniversary. The popular K-pop band organised an online concert on June 13 and June 14. Titled BTS Muster Sowoozoo 2021, the band members performed during a live session for their fans. The theme for their online concert was 'Sowozoo'. This was named after the Korean title of the last song they performed for their fans Mikrokosmos.

The main aim behind the online concert was to develop a sense of affection among the fans who haven't been able to meet the band physically. BTS wanted to make up for the long time they have been apart from their fans and letting those who have brought the tickets send in audio tracks for a group chorus at the end. The first day featured the best Korean track while the second day would feature smash hits and English songs.

BTS released their new and third studio album on June 16, 2021. Titled 'BTS, the Best', the album is a compilation album by the South Korean boy band BTS. On Feb 16, 2021, BTS announced the release of a new Japanese song, Film Out. BTS new song, Film Out was released on April 2, 2021.

