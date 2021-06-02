Last Updated:

BTS' Family Portrait Takes Social Media By Storm As They Celebrate Their 8th Anniversary

BTS has kick-started their 8th-anniversary celebration & took to Twitter to share pictures of the family portrait the boys had posed for. Read to know more.

BTS

South Korean boy band BTS debuted in 2013 and has since built a loyal fanbase all over the world. Their songs not only have garnered millions of views on YouTube but have also broken several records. Fans of the band were elated as this septet recently celebrated their 8th anniversary. The official Twitter handle of BTS shared pictures of the "family portrait" the boys had posed for. 

BTS anniversary family portrait 

The first photo saw the BTS members looking dapper in brown suits. In the next one, they donned an all-white outfit and smiled widely for the camera. In one of the photos, the band lined up one after the other and adorably hugged each other. They had donned pastel-coloured suits in this photo. The caption to the post was, “OPENING CEREMONY BTS 8TH ANNIVERSARY FAMILY PORTRAIT #1.” They had also used the hashtags “#2021BTSFESTA #BTS8thAnniversary #8th Anniversary Family Photo #2021 Chronicles #Dynamite cotton candy #Smoothly start FESTA.” 

As soon as the pictures were shared, their fans who collectively call themselves ARMY rushed in to comment on the post and express their excitement. One of them shared a photo of the band from their early days and wrote, "how fast the night changes". Another wrote that they loved the band very much and "This is a beautiful start to FESTA!" While several others wished their fellow ARMY members a "very happy FESTA month". Check out their tweets and reactions below. 

About BTS’ FESTA 

BTS celebrates their anniversary each year by organising fun events for its fans. This year, they have organised a concert titled Muster Sowoozoo. According to a report by Meaww.com, the concert is scheduled for June 13 and 14 at 6.30 PM KST. The fans are in for a treat as the concert will also feature videos from their world tour. BTS is also going to organise other special events to interact with their fans. 

BTS Butter Billboard Hot 100

The band’s latest song titled Butter has already taken over the Billboard Charts within a week of its release. The track has charted number one at the Billboard Hot 100 and this is the fourth track by the band to grab the spot. Butter is BTS’ second all-English song, the first being Dynamite. It has garnered over 275 million views on YouTube, so far. 

