BTS Fans Rejoice As It's Been 1000 Days Since Namjoon Changed His Name To RM

BTS fans across the world have been rejoicing as it has been 1000 days since BTS member Namjoon changed his name to RM, which stands for Rap Monster. Most of the fans can be seen speaking highly of his vocals, lyrics, and music style while thanking him for various performances presented over the years. A few of them can also be speaking about his adorable looks and his ability to set the stage on fire with energy.

Fans have lately been flooding Twitter with wishes and compliments for the BTS boy band member RM as it has been 1000 days since he changed his name from Naamjoon. Fan clubs across the globe have been posting pictures and videos on social media while appreciating every aspect related to him. They have been stressing on how the artist has grown over the years with super hit rap segments to keep the audience hooked throughout.

People have also been pointing out that RM has been an incredible leader. They are speaking about his inspiring work and his bright smile that lights up the room. Have a look at a few fan tweets here.

#1000DaysWithRM



How time has gone fast with our incredible leader. RM which can be interrupted to Real Me gave us “ mono “ to heal us and let us know what is on his mind, what a blessing it is to have you as our inspiration💜 @BTS_twt #RM #방탄소년당알엠 #빙탄소년단RM pic.twitter.com/tjkbtoHEaQ — RM Charts⁷ (@rmchartsdata) August 10, 2020

Jooon ah~

No matter who you are, Rap Monster or RM, you’re always no.1 in my heart ♥️ #RM#1000DaysWithRM pic.twitter.com/DGeZChjEEU — Tiffany (@thuongcot) August 10, 2020

an endearing compilation of namjoon introducing himself as rm. we love his confidence. 🥺🥰 #1000DaysWithRM pic.twitter.com/VcpHYxJAaC — ⟭⟬ 𝒃𝒓𝒊⁷₁₁₆ • #mood🍊⭐️ (@iSwoonforJoon) August 10, 2020

Armys we want to trend #1000DaysWithRM btw just in case you didn’t know ㅠㅠ it’s been 1000 days since Namjoon announced that he changed his stage name to RM 🐨. Please use the tags and start trending! — 남준이⁷₁₁₆ (@conceptnamjoon) August 10, 2020

According to a report by an international portal, Cheatsheet, RM changed his name after people around him started calling him by the name Rap Monster referring to a particular line that he made during the BTS training. He changed his name to Rap Monster (RM) in the middle of his journey with BTS and stuck to it, over the years. He had also revealed in an interaction that he had become fond of the name with time.

The report also said that he started promoting himself by the name ‘BTS’ Rap Monster’ and it had become too long to pronounce. He also said that the meaning has now changed over the years, catering to the kind of music that he has created. He later stated that the name can be interpreted in multiple ways but he was of the stance that it was associated with the notion of “Real Me”.

Image Courtesy: BTS Instagram

