BTS Features In Amul Ad; Says 'BeaTS Other Butters! K-pop It Onto Bread'

As BTS is gearing up for the release of its second English single, Butter, on May 21, 2021, Amul's latest topical featured the South Korean boy band for their dairy products. On May 1, 2021, the team of Amul took to their official Instagram handle and dropped a picture featuring BTS members. With all the chatter about Butter, it is quite unsurprising that the brand chose to rope the Bangtan Boys in their latest commercials.

Amul features BTS in their latest commercial

In the picture posted by Amul, BTS members RM, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook can be seen enjoying buttered toast served by the popular Amul girl. In the sketched picture, one can also notice the idols' signature and the colourful mics, capturing each members' characteristics in their first-ever BTS cartoon. Sharing the picture, Amul penned, "'#Amul' Topical: Korean band announces single ‘Butter’!".

As soon as the picture hit the internet, BTS ARMY couldn't keep calm and expressed their excitement in the comments section of the post. A fan commented, "No that lil heart butter like the teaser" with a pair of crying face emoticons. Another one wrote, "All those edits coming true. This really BeaTS you knowww". A netizen commented, "The New English Single by BTS "BUTTER" will be out on 21st May at 09:30 AM IST. Pre-Save, Pre-add and Pre-order at bts-butter.com". Another one wrote, "Amul X BTS such a cute combination" with a purple heart and laughing out loud emoticon.

BTS' latest song is its second English single after the superhit, Dynamite, which released in the month of August 2020. BTS' new video song is a dance-pop track catering to the smooth yet charming that the Bangtan Boys are known and loved for. The South Korean boy band has become a global icon ever since it made its debut in the month of June 2013. Its song, Dynamite, has broken many records by maintaining its number in Billboard's charts of Top 30.

Furthermore, BTS is also set for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. It was only recently that Billboard released their full list of nominees for their upcoming awards. The group bagged four nominations for various categories. This also earns the BTS group more chances to win than ever before.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.