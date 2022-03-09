BTS' Fever Reaches Indian Schools As CBSE Class 9 English Paper Featured The K-pop Band

The fact that BTS enjoys a massive popularity across the world is well-known, and there is a fan base of the band even in India. A siginificant portion of this popularity involves youngsters and it seems teachers too are aware about it or possibly be fans themselves. A proof of this was the Korean group finding a mention in a Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) question paper recently.

Not just a question, the paper consisted of an entire passage about them. The fans of the artists, known popularly ARMY, could not contain their delight over the incident.

BTS question in CBSE question paper for Comprehension

An image of a question paper of a CBSE exam for Class 9 is going viral on social media. An entire passage was written on BTS for Comprehension, which involved students having to read the entire text and answering questions based on that.

The passage narrated the entire rise to fame of the band to become a 'worldwide sensation'. The passage mentioned their start as teenage boys, and how 'catchy beats', 'impressive dance moves' and 'trendy styles' contributed to their success. It added that the artists then went viral throughout the world as their singing and dancing in the videos started being liked by the viewers.

Today was my English exam and i got comprehension on BTS !!!!! pic.twitter.com/NRs51cvkSD — cherry💜🌌^_^ (@army0613btsiluv) March 7, 2022

The passage then gave an introduction on the success of K-pop or Korean pop music through the emergence of 'good-looking', 'stylish teeangers' and the creation of music which included hip-hop, R&B, rock and electronic music.

The passage described BTS as the 'top K-pop phenomenon'. It then mentioned BTS' roots, formation in 2013, the full form of their name, Bangtan Sonyeondan and how it achieved millions of record sales, streaming views on both audio and video later on.

The passage even had a special mention to the fans, known as ARMY, and how they keep sharing BTS-themed posts out of love and popularise the band further. The passage also mentioned their initiatives towards a cause, like promoting self-esteem and learning and one of them even giving a speech at a United Nations event on education in 2018.

BTS ARMY reacts to comprehension passage on Korean stars in CBSE paper

The ARMY were too excited and there were some interesting reactions, too. One fan sent out a strong message to the trolls to 'educate' themselves on BTS, another asked if they could go back and answer their Class 9 papers again, one person wrote that he/she would write 'extra points' if they received such a question and a Twitter user asking if the question was to ensure 'all pass.'

Wait CBSE is now giving comprehension on BTS😱 CBSE REALLY WANTED EVERYONE TO PASS!! — Mizal⁷ (@mizal27) March 7, 2022

Those who use derogatory words. Please Educate yourself about BTS and ARMY through this CBSE passage.#CBSE #BTS #BTSARMY pic.twitter.com/uG5w6Ty2a6 — Amri_tae (@Amritaamy6) March 8, 2022

Image: AP/ARMY0613BTSILUV-TWITTER