BTS’ ‘Film Out’ Review: Sentimental Music Goes Well With BTS Recalling Fragmented Memories

BTS has released their new Film Out music video on April 1, 2021. The latest music video comes for their upcoming Japanese compilation album, BTS, The Best. Released through Universal Music Japan, the song is co-produced by Back Number’s lead vocalist, Iyori Shimizu, along with BTS’ Jungkook. Helmed by Yong Seok Choi of Lumpens, the single further featured as the ending theme song to the 2021’s Japanese flick titled, Signal the Movie Cold Case Investigation Unit.

BTS' Film Out music video review

The three-minute song shows each member of the South Korean boy band reflecting on the moments they spent together in a white-themed house before they are faded into distant memories. Later, the song shows a small hourglass counting the gradual disappearance in front of Jin. The singer is shown left alone in the house with a red hot explosion leaving the house. The scene reminds one of a BTS song released in the year 2018, Fake Love.

The sentimental-style music suits well and the format of it is still popular in Japan. The song also consists of a few rock sessions which makes one feel they are listening to a pop song. The use of acoustic guitar goes well with J-pops who has a history of being rich melodically.

Meanwhile, BTS, the Best is an upcoming third Japanese compilation album that is scheduled to release on June 16, 2021. The album contains all the Japanese tracks previously released by the K-pop band since the year 2017. It also includes their English 2020 single, Dynamite, one of the most popular BTS' songs, serving as a bonus track.

Earlier, before releasing the single, BTS had released a statement on their official Twitter handle. In the statement, the group can be seen denouncing anti-Asian racism and violence after a series of recent attacks and mass shootings. The attacks and mass shooting targeted Asian massage parlours in Atlanta.

In the long note, they wrote that they stand against racial discrimination and ‘condemn violence’. They also sent their deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones and stated that they feel ‘grief’ and ‘anger’ at the same time. Recalling the moments, they shared their experiences where they faced discrimination as Asians.

Image Source: A still from Film Out YouTube