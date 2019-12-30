BTS' First Ever Auction: Now You Can Get Your Hands On Their Personal Microphones!

BTS, also known as Bangtan Sonyeondan, will join a line-up of international pop sensations like Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and others. It will be their on-tour microphones which will be joining celeb autographed instruments and other items in an auction during the Grammy Awards Week in Los Angeles. Seven microphones which were a part of Love Yourself tour between 2017-2019 signed by the respective members will be up for auction.

BTS is breaking records by the day and this is another addition to their list. BTS' signed microphones will amount anywhere between $10,000 to $20,000 according to a spokesperson of Julien's Auctions, who will be conducting the auction process. According to Martin Nolan, the executive director of Julien's Auctions declared in an interview that this is a first-ever auction item provided by the global sensation. He also mentioned about how the value of the microphones will only increase over time.

The auction will be conducted on January 24, 2020, ahead of the Grammy Awards. The proceeding earned from the auction will go to MusiCares, which will raise fund for Recording Academy’s Charity. Julien’s Auctions took to Instagram to share the news with everyone.

They wrote, “A sensational collection of items - some never before seen at auction - will be offered including instruments from this year’s honourees and Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inducted rock band Aerosmith who have sold over 150 million albums worldwide. Another highly-anticipated highlight of the auction will be the sale of seven signed, custom-made microphones from the biggest boyband on the planet: Global Superstars BTS. The microphones used from 2017-2019 are the first ever items to come to auction from the seven-member South Korean boy band, the first group since the Beatles (in 1995-1996) to earn three No.1s on the Billboard 200 in less than a year. Other highlights of the auction include rare items from Tom Petty, Dave Grohl, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Pete Townshend, Eddie Vedder, Carlos Santana, Fleetwood Mac, Halsey, Linda Ronstadt, and more.”

