BTS Global Citizen Live Stream: When And Where To Watch BTS Performance Live Online

The Global Citizen Festival is gearing up for another grand musical night after a gap of a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be held across continents on September 25 and 26, for a period of 24 hours and seeks to bring awareness to important issues like world poverty, climate change and COVID-19 vaccinations. The night is set to feature some of the top names in the world of music and numerous music lovers across the world would be tuning up to watch the show.

Among the performers at the event is South Korean pop fame BTS. The band is set to entertain millions of their fans across the globe with their performance at the Global Citizen Festival.

BTS Global Citizen Live Performance Timing?

The Global Citizen Festival will be telecast at 2 PM ET on Saturday. In India, the show will begin at 11 pm.

BTS will be performing for the festival from Seoul on Saturday. The organisers are yet to announce the exact timing of the performances, but as per reports, performances of the 'bigger artists' are scheduled to be held towards the end of the event.

How to watch BTS Global Citizen Live Online

The event will be available globally on platforms like Apple Music, Apple TV, the Global Citizen website, Hulu, Twitter, YouTube and iHeartRadio.

#BTSARMY, you ready for #GlobalCitizenLive?? We’re so excited to announce that @BTS_bighit will perform from Seoul for our major 24-hour global broadcast, and you can watch wherever you are in the world! You won’t want to miss it! Here’s how to watch: https://t.co/JEtQ4yYqGf pic.twitter.com/kiiCw4jph9 — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) September 16, 2021

BTS Global Citizen Telecast on which TV Channel?

In the USA, the show will be telecast on the ABC network.

Global Citizen Live Performances

Other performers of the night include Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and Lizzo. JLo, Eilish, Mendes and Cabello will hold their performances in New York. Stevie Wonder, Adam Lambert, Chloe x Halle, Demi Lovato, H.E.R. and Migos are set to perform in Los Angeles.

Elton John, Ed Sheeran will perform from Europe, where one of the hosts will be Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The London performance is being led by Duran Duran and Kylie Minogue. Femi Kuti, Davido, Tiwa Savage are performing from Lagos, Alok, Criolo, Liniker are set to take to the stage in Rio de Janeiro.

Delta Goodrem will lead the way with her performance in Sydney.

In Mumbai, musicians like Amit Trivedi, Ajay-Atul, Badshah, Tanishk Bagchi, Madhuri Dixit, Sachin Tendulkar, Varun Dhawan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ananya Panday will reportedly be seen performing.

Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Riteish Deshmukh, Sara Ali Khan and Sonakshi Sinha are among the names who will appear at the event.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, is expected to address the audience through a video message.