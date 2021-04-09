BTS Has Adorable Reaction To Their IHeartRadio Awards Nominations; Watch Here

BTS is currently winning hearts and awards alike with their 2020 song Dynamite, which broke several records since its release. The music video has now received three nominations in the iHeartRadio Awards, and the boy band had the most adorable reaction to this announcement. Scroll along and take a look at the video, and what the septet has to say.

BTS has adorable reaction to their iHeartRadio Awards nominations

The boy band took to their official Twitter handle and shared a video where they receive the letter of them being nominated for the awards. All seven of the band members stood together, as they opened the letter and one of them read out the news for them. This year marks the 4th consecutive year of the K-Pop group to be nominated at the iHeartRadio Awards.

BTS has been nominated for the Best Duo/Group of the Year, Best Fan Army, and Best Music Video for their hit track Dynamite. The reaction was shared by iHeartRadio Awards on Twitter on April 9, 2021. They wrote with it, “Their reaction was the absolute cutest!!! Congratulations, @BTS_twt / @bts_bighit on your #iHeartAwards nominations!”.

The group had the happiest reaction when they received the news which was seen in the video. All of them were seen hooting and clapping towards the end of the letter, also thanking the Awards for nominating them. Take a look at the video here.

More about BTS and their recent work

The boy band is all set to release their third Japanese compilation studio album which is titled BTS, the best. The album is slated to arrive on June 13, 2021. The last Korean studio album that the seven-member group has released was BE, on November 20, 2020, and featured 8 songs, the last of which was Dynamite.

Dynamite marked the first song by the K-Pop boy band that was entirely recorded in English. The song led BTS to get their first Grammy nomination at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, for the category Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. It also made them the first Korean pop act that was acclaimed by the Recording Academy.

Promo Image Source: BTS Twitter