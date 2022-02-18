BTS: Here's How Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, V And RM Wished J-Hope On His B'day

Member of the popular South Korean boyband, BTS' J-Hope is celebrating his 28th birthday today i.e February 18. The beloved member of the rapper line received an overwhelming amount of love and blessings from the fans via social media. Similar to the band's new music and merchandise, members' birthdays are also considered a huge affair in the fandom, called ARMY.

From making large donations to foundations to setting billboards in cities, fans do not leave any stone unturned when it comes to wishing their favourite band member. On the occasion of J-Hope's 28th birthday, the rest of the members of the band- Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, V and RM- shared their doting wishing to the beloved idol. Check it out here.

BTS members wish J-Hope

Continuing their tradition of sharing loving and quite sometimes hilarious posts on birthdays, the members of the globally renowned K-pop band individually wished the rapper on BTS' official Twitter handle. The first tweet was from RM who posted two pictures of J-Hope with the caption, ''my friend i really wish you a happy birthday''. Moreover, RM also took to his Instagram to share a picture of J-hope to wish him.

Up next, Jimin shared a hilarious picture of the birthday along with a goofy picture of his face. He tweeted, ''Happy birthday to my bright hyung Please stay by my side in good health'' The tweet was followed by another chucklesome message as Jimin exclaimed, ''our unchanging hyung hahahahahahahahahahahaha #JIMIN'' Furthermore, Suga shared a doting wish to the birthday boy by simply writing, ''hey hope-ah happy birthday..^^ #ItsSugaHyung^^ #HobiBirthdayCongrats #ItsAlreadyFebruary18th''

The main vocalist, V, shared three comical pictures of J-Hope with the caption, ''happy birthday hoseok-sseu please do it with 'with me' and not 'with the' #happybirthdayjhope a man like you'' Meanwhile, the youngest member of the band chose to privately text J-Hope as the latter shared a screenshot of Jungkook's text that read, ''J-hope! happy birthday, bro..'' The oldest member of the band, Jin, sent an early present to the birthday by gifting him a cake, strawberries from his uncle's farm and a Merdolino toilet brush made of gold.

호석쓰 생일축하해요

with the 말고 with me해줘#제이홉생일축하해 너란 남자. pic.twitter.com/MocArzYT36 — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) February 18, 2022

Image: Instagram/@__starsland__/Twitter/@BTS_twt