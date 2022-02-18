BTS: Here's How Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, V And RM Wished J-Hope On His B'day

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@__starsland__/Twitter/@BTS_twt
Member of the popular South Korean boyband, BTS' J-Hope is celebrating his 28th birthday today i.e February 18. The beloved member of the rapper line received an overwhelming amount of love and blessings from the fans via social media. Similar to the band's new music and merchandise, members' birthdays are also considered a huge affair in the fandom, called ARMY.
From making large donations to foundations to setting billboards in cities, fans do not leave any stone unturned when it comes to wishing their favourite band member. On the occasion of J-Hope's 28th birthday, the rest of the members of the band- Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, V and RM- shared their doting wishing to the beloved idol. Check it out here.
Continuing their tradition of sharing loving and quite sometimes hilarious posts on birthdays, the members of the globally renowned K-pop band individually wished the rapper on BTS' official Twitter handle. The first tweet was from RM who posted two pictures of J-Hope with the caption, ''my friend i really wish you a happy birthday''. Moreover, RM also took to his Instagram to share a picture of J-hope to wish him.
#호비생일ㅊㅋ— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) February 18, 2022
마이프렌드 생일겁나추카혀~~ pic.twitter.com/jv23vwbLP0
Up next, Jimin shared a hilarious picture of the birthday along with a goofy picture of his face. He tweeted, ''Happy birthday to my bright hyung Please stay by my side in good health'' The tweet was followed by another chucklesome message as Jimin exclaimed, ''our unchanging hyung hahahahahahahahahahahaha #JIMIN'' Furthermore, Suga shared a doting wish to the birthday boy by simply writing, ''hey hope-ah happy birthday..^^ #ItsSugaHyung^^ #HobiBirthdayCongrats #ItsAlreadyFebruary18th''
해맑은 우리 형 생일 진심으로 축하해— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) February 18, 2022
계속 건강하게 옆에 있어주세요😊#JIMIN#호비생일ᄎᄏ pic.twitter.com/3dh6CVxW4F
야 호바 생일 축하한다..^^ #슈가형이야^^ #호비생일ㅊㅋ #벌써2월18일이다야— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) February 17, 2022
The main vocalist, V, shared three comical pictures of J-Hope with the caption, ''happy birthday hoseok-sseu please do it with 'with me' and not 'with the' #happybirthdayjhope a man like you'' Meanwhile, the youngest member of the band chose to privately text J-Hope as the latter shared a screenshot of Jungkook's text that read, ''J-hope! happy birthday, bro..'' The oldest member of the band, Jin, sent an early present to the birthday by gifting him a cake, strawberries from his uncle's farm and a Merdolino toilet brush made of gold.
호석쓰 생일축하해요— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) February 18, 2022
with the 말고 with me해줘#제이홉생일축하해 너란 남자. pic.twitter.com/MocArzYT36
Hobi posted a screenshot of JK texting him "J-hope! happy birthday, bro..." 🎉#JK #JUNGKOOK #JhopeBirthday #jhopeinstagram #BTS #BTSARMY @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/msloyyb201— 원🐰💜 (@JKmaru9164) February 18, 2022
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.