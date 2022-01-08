Last Updated:

BTS: Here's What RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, Suga, V Are Doing In Their Break Time

As the South Korean boy band BTS went on a short break for the holidays, here is what RM, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope and V are up to these days.

BTS

Image: Twitter/@bts_bighit


The South Korean boy band BTS took a short break after their BTS Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Los Angeles. As per their agency, the members did not spend the holidays with their families ever since their debut. Therefore, the band went on a short break but are still keeping their fans entertained. Here's how:

All seven of them made their Instagram debut during the break and have been sharing pictures and videos ever since. Here is what all BTS members are up to these days.

Jin turns 29

The eldest member of the band, Jin, turned a year older on December 4, 2021. The singer was also the first member to launch his artist-made merchandise earlier this week. Jin released his Good Day and Bad Day pyjamas and pillows in his collection.

RM's new merch

RM was the second in line to unveil his self-designed new merchandise. The band's leader released a bungeo-ppang wind chime which he himself designed. He also unveiled two sets of jogger pants in black and grey colours.

Jungkook broke a record

Jungkook is currently enjoying a massive Instagram following of 29.2 million. The singer welcomed 2022 with his dogs and posted a picture with them. Jungkook broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest post to reach one million likes. He garnered a million likes in just two minutes.

J-hope makes a donation for unprivileged kids

J-hope has become an active Instagram user and is keeping his fans updated with his unique style and outfits during the break. Apart from that, the singer ended the year 2021 by spreading smiles. He reportedly donated 100 million Korean won (approx $84,000) to unprivileged kids during the Holiday season.

Jimin unveiled his warmup exercise

While the video was from an old event, but BANGTANTV dropped another BANGTAN Bomb featuring Jimin's warm-up exercise. As the singer spun his hands at a very fast speed, RM called his hands a helicopter. Jimin also garnered 27.2 million followers on Instagram.

Suga enjoys a following of over 25 million on IG

All BTS members made their Instagram debut by the end of last year. BTS member Suga is currently enjoying a following on over 25.4 million on the photo-sharing platform. He also unveiled he is a fan of sunsets as his IG page saw several pictures.

V releases his solo track

BTS member V's song Christmas Tree from the South Korean romance drama show Our Beloved Summer was recently released. The singer also broke several records during his Holiday break. He became the fastest celebrity to reach not only 1 but also 10 million followers on Insatgram after his debut.

Image: Twitter/@bts_bighit

