BTS Hits Another Milestone With 'DNA'; Band's Second Song To Fetch Maximum Views

Dubbed as one of the biggest bands in the world, the South Korean boyband BTS is known for its trend to set new records with every release. From Mic Drop to Permission to Dance, the band has not only reigned over music charts in their home country but has accumulated fans across the world as they top numerous international music charts. Adding another feather to their hat, BTS has garnered an impressive number of views with their hit track DNA on YouTube.

BTS' DNA on YouTube

The seven-member band's popular track DNA which was released in 2017 from the album 'Love Yourself': Her has surpassed over 1.4 billion views on YouTube. This is the band's second music video to surpass the admirable number on the platform as their 2019 released track Boy With Luv surpassed 1.4 billion views in November last year. DNA achieved the milestone four years and four months after its release.

The peppy track was commended for its addictive tune and the singer's exceptional vocals. It was accompanied by a colourful music video along with BTS' trademark complex choreography which became one of the most popular choreographies for the fans, called ARMY. As the band achieved the milestone, fans were quick to send their congratulatory messages to the band.

ARMY congratulates BTS

Fans were quick to flood social media with congratulatory wishes to the South Korean band. Many also set goals for the fandom to ensure that more of BTS' tracks achieve similar success. One fan tweeted, ''None of this is a coincidence Because we're the two who found our destiny" DNA official MV surpassed 1.4 Billion views on YouTube Butter still has a long way till it achieves this milestone'' while another wrote, ''I miss the feeling of watching BTS DNA music video for the first time in p.e. on a warm mayday. whenever i rewatch it brings me the feeling of summer holidays starting''

Congratulations! ‘DNA’ Official MV by #BTS (@BTS_twt) has surpassed 1.4 BILLION views! ✨



This is their 2nd music video to reach this milestone.



🔗 (https://t.co/YIXH2pfkSS) pic.twitter.com/GXO65tnFbb — BTS UPDATES⁷ | @BTSdailyinfo (@BTSdailyinfo) January 20, 2022

Meanwhile, the band is preparing for their next Permission to Dance on Stage concert which will be held in their home country. They are also busy creating a stir on the internet with their self-designed merchandise that are setting records for being sold out within seconds.

Image: Twitter/@btsfanbaseina