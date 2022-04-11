BTS: HYBE Urges National Assembly To Take Decision On Band's Military Service Exemption

As every South Korean male, aged 18 to 28 must serve a minimum of 18 months in the military, the entertainment agency of the notable South Korean boy band, BTS urged the National Assembly to exempt the band members from serving in the military. The CEO of the Entertainment Agency, HYBE recently opened up about the same and hoped that a decision will be reached on the amendment to the Military Service Act as soon as possible.

BTS is among the prominent South Korean bands that gained massive popularity worldwide in no time. The band is currently performing at the BTS Permission to Dance Las Vegas concert and the show will next be held on the 15th and 16th at 7:30 PM (PST), 8:00 AM (IST). Users also have a delayed streaming option, wherein a replay of the concert will be shown. It will take place only once. One can catch it on either April 22 or April 23 (both dates having varied timings).

BTS' agency requests National Assembly to exempt the band from serving in military

According to Soompi, Lee Jin Hyung, the CCO of HYBE, the entertainment firm that manages BTS, addressed the issue in a statement revealing that they are awaiting the decision to be reached on the amendment to the Military Service Act. Stating further, he also assured that BTS conveyed the message multiple times that they will accept the call of duty when the nation calls them, however, they were still awaiting the response of the state on the recent changes made to the Military Service Act.

“The BTS members have currently left the matter of their military service in the hands of the company. BTS has already conveyed the message multiple times that they will accept the call of duty when the nation calls them, and they have not changed that opinion. However, the policy on military service has changed a little, and as the members are experiencing changes to the Military Service Act that they did not expect, they are currently monitoring the situation while discussing the matter with the company. The company told BTS that after the new amendment to the Military Service Act was proposed, we were wary of making a decision in regards to their military service, and the BTS members maturely accepted this and left the matter in the hands of the company."

Furthermore, the CCO even shed light on how the delay in the decision was making it difficult for the band to make plans because it was difficult for them to predict the timing of their military service. Adding to it, he also affirmed that if the issue passes on to the next National Assembly, the debate will continue without any promises. He even mentioned that as the entire world is awaiting the news about the decision, they were hoping that the National Assembly will resolve the issue soon.

The statement further continued, "To put it precisely, the policy on military service is changing, and it’s true that the BTS members are having a hard time because it’s difficult for them to predict the timing [of their military service]. Since it’s difficult for them to make plans, both the BTS members and the company are currently keeping a close eye on the proposed amendment. Ultimately, we plan to do our utmost so that a decision can be reached that is beneficial to both our society and BTS. As the matter of BTS’s military service is something that the entire world is interested in, it appears that the debate [over the issue] is nearing an end both within society and within the National Assembly, so we hope that the issue will be resolved within this current National Assembly."

While signing off, he added, “If the issue passes on to the next National Assembly, the debate will continue without any promises, and because it’s true that the uncertainty is making things difficult, we hope that [the National Assembly] will reach a decision as soon as possible.”

On the other hand, BTS Jin also reacted to the same during a press conference in which he stated, “I talked a lot with the company about the military service issue. I talked about leaving it up to the company as much as possible. The company’s decision is as good as my decision."

