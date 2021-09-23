BTS In Awe Of 'secret Castle' Built Just For Them In New Teaser Of 'In The SOOP'; WATCH

Dubbed as one of the most famous bands in the world, the South Korean idol group BTS got a surprise in the new season of their reality show In the Soop. Aimed to show the band dwell deep in the forest together, the makers of the show decided to gift the band with their own mansion with lush amenities. The first teaser of the forthcoming reality show was dropped on September 22 and netizens are just as awestruck as the band.

The new teaser of the upcoming reality show started off with the narration of BTS staying in nature in a space built only for them.

BTS gets a custom mansion in 'In The Soop'

The caption read, "Somewhere in South Korea, a secret space like something out of a movie. Deep in the middle of the forest, a space constructed exclusively for BTS. Large-scale construction solely for BTS and BTS alone. A dream-like space where BTS’s hopes and dreams become reality. A large-scale project that took a year to prepare, from the architectural design to the completion of construction![sic]."

The members could not help but marvel at the exquisite villa made just for them amidst the scenic forest and hills. Jimin appeared in awe of the luxurious amenities as he remarked, ''It was unbelievable how nice it was. There was even a swimming pool. It was unbelievably nice and so spacious, with a tennis court and a basketball court.'' Jin stated, ''It kind of felt like a mansion'' while V added, ''Isn’t this basically a castle? It felt like a secret place that I wanted only us to know about."

Netizens' reaction to 'In The Soop' trailer

As soon as the trailer was released, BTS ARMY flocked social media to marvel at the epic production of the new season. One fan exclaimed, ''So you’re telling me they took one year to build bts their dream place for ‘in the soop’ season 2… THIS IS INSANE[sic],'' while another wrote, ''This is insane!! They did a grand-scale construction for BTS In The Soop season 2 which looks like mansion?! They have swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court, gym, etc[sic].''

they built a new place for BTS in the soop season 2! it’s like a mansion with pool, tennis and basketball court, and the gym 👀 omg i can’t wait for this! pic.twitter.com/VKiyz1yHmU — ًac ⁷ ♡ (@vminggukx) September 22, 2021

They built a whole new place for @BTS_twt for In the Soop Season 2!https://t.co/TYnT00haDo pic.twitter.com/THfrtWfJ7z — BTS Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) September 22, 2021

The new season of In the SOOP BTS Ver. Season 2 will premiere on October 15 and release new episodes on JTBC every Friday.

(Image: @inthesoop.tv/Instagram)