BTS In Busan Highlights: 'Run BTS' Performance, Jin Announces Solo Song, Drone Show & More

BTS held the biggest ever 'free' concert in Busan on Saturday, October 15. The Bangtan Boys performed a special set list throughout the nearly two hours long event, which began at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). The team opened the "free" concert with Mic Drop and finished it off with a rendition of "Yet To Come." The purpose of the concert was to support South Korea's application for the World Expo 2030.

From Run BTS's performance to Jin announcing the impending release of his solo album and also ARMY's heartfelt gesture for BTS member Jimin to wish him a 'happy birthday' & more, here are all the key highlights of the 'Yet To Come' concert:

RUN BTS PERFORMANCE:

BTS showcased its debut performance of one of the most popular songs, titled Run BTS, on the Yet To Come Concert. All the boys, RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, J-hope, Jungkook, and V, donned all-black outfits and their enthralling performance left the ARMY spellbound.

BTS “Run BTS” Full Performance



pic.twitter.com/7m1VxUSVsM — BIGHIT INFO ✪ (@BIGHIT_INFO) October 15, 2022

JIN ANNOUNCES HIS SOLO ALBUM:

While performing at the concert, BTS' Jin confirmed that he will be releasing a solo song. The singer also revealed that the upcoming piece will not be a part of any album but is a single where he worked with 'someone' he admires. "I have a new album coming out. It's not that big of a deal. It's just a single. I was able to collaborate with someone I really adore. I have a lot of content to share with you so I hope you enjoy them," said Jin.

RM AND J-HOPE on BTS and ARMY’s trust in each other

RM said while addressing the ARMY, "No matter what happens in front of us/in the future, the hearts of the seven BTS members are the same, and if all of you believe in us, we will firmly/resolutely continue and happily make music, so please have faith/trust [in us] as Hoseokie said." RM and J-hope also requested the fans to keep trusting them.

🐨: i trust you guys will know even if i don’t say much today. if you believe in us and trust us, we will keep going and continue to share music with you, like hoseok said, please believe in us — soft joon archive ♡ (@njscenery) October 15, 2022

ARMY SINGS 'HAPPY BIRTHDAY' FOR JIMIN

Though Jimin celebrated his birthday on October 13, he was overwhelmed as the entire audience present in the stadium sang 'happy birthday' to him.

THE DRONE SHOW

A drone show was also performed for ARMY, which took all by surprise.