BTS 'In The Soop 2' Has Fans Going Crazy Over Jungkook's Dog And His Piercings

BTS treated their fans as they returned with In the Soop season two. BTS' fanbase ARMY had been looking forward to season two of the series wherein the global K-pop stars take a pause and for a week, spend time in the forest doing things they love and cant whilst they are busy. And ever since the first episode was released, the BTS ARMY has been going crazy and have been talking about the show on social media. From Jungkook's nipple piercing to his dog Jeon Bahm, take a look at what the ARMY has been talking about in the first episode of BTS In the Soop 2.

BTS In the Soop 2

BTS' maknae Jungkook has taken social media by storm as he introduced his family member. BTS ARMY went gaga over Jungkook's pet pooch named Bahm, a Doberman and the description explained, "Even though his build is big, he’s a baby." Bahm definitely made an impact through the first episode and captured the hearts of ARMYs watching worldwide. Although he hasn’t revealed what Bahm means, Jungkook calls his dog 'Bahm-ie'.

Jungkook calls his dog “Bahm-ie” as when people call Jungkook “Jungkook-ie”. Jungkook refers to himself as “appa” meaning ‘daddy’ when he’s talking to his dog https://t.co/grJYPUtb8F — Jungkook Times✨ (@JJK_Times) October 15, 2021

Jeon Bam got the best dad Jeon Jungkook 😭✋ pic.twitter.com/I58qOdiXda — jungkookjeon.197 (@Bts071306) October 16, 2021

jimin saying "let's go let's go" to bahm 🥺 pic.twitter.com/6J0QQdhiys — busan baes 🥕🐾 (@stopkookminpls) October 15, 2021

After watching the first episode of In the Soop ARMY is speculating that the youngest member of the group has got his one of nipple pierced. Fans are going wild over that thought as Jungkook is fond of tattoos and piercings and he grabbed headlines for his eyebrow and lip piercing recently. Take a look at fans reaction to Jungkook getting a nipple piercing.

So our assumptions were right Mr JEON JUNGKOOK

what do you have to say on this??? pic.twitter.com/XtzEvDO7Mn — I love my height (@spruhadadape) October 16, 2021

Members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook couldn't hide their love for music even though they were on a break and had a karaoke session right in the morning.

Jikook really stayed up til the sun was coming up having a karaoke session 😭 pic.twitter.com/v3c7ELYOrb — Jikook Files⁷ (@JikooksFiles) October 15, 2021

Meanwhile, BTS recently collaborated with Coldplay for a new song My Universe. The music video of My Universe follows the global superstar groups traversing the distant galaxy of The Spheres where music is condemned. But that doesn't stop BTS, Coldplay and a group of aliens called 'Supernova 7' from combining forces in the form of a hologram. The song also debuted at no. 1 on Billboards Hot 100 chart.

Image: Twitter/@TAEONYSUS_7