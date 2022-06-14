BTS: 'In The Soop' Spin-off To Feature V On Trip With Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik & More

One of the most popular series by BTS, In The Soop is getting a spin-off titled In the SOOP: Friendship Trip. In the original series, the seven members of the South Korean band – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook – enjoy with each other and engage in fun activities as they take time out from their busy schedules.

In a similar vein, the spin-off series will feature the participants going on a trip and enjoying each other's company. However, this time, member Kim Taehyung aka V will be going on a trip with his famous Wooga Squad including some of the top personalities of the South Korean entertainment industry like actors Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik and Park Hyung Sik and rapper Peakboy.

In The Soop spin-off to feature V with Wooga Squad

As per a report from IMBC via Soompi, V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik, and Peakboy who are famously called the Wooga Squad will be seen going on a trip together in 'In The Soop' spin-off series. Titled 'In the SOOP: Friendship Trip', the squad will go on the trip for four days for the four-episode program. The series will premiere on JTBC along with a global OTT platform. It is yet to be disclosed which platform the series will release on.

BTS' fans could not help but express their excitement to see the friends' group once again on the screen. A fan wrote, ''SeoJoon, Hyungsik, Wooshik and Taehyung all together in the same show. I’m not fine!! (sic)'' while another wrote, ''So happy beyond words Kim Taehyung, Choi Wooshik, Park Hyungsik, Park Seojoon, Peakboy it's been a long time dream, and it's coming true!!! (sic)''.

Meanwhile, V is currently basking in the success of BTS' comeback anthology album titled Proof. Following the release of the album, he conducted a live session where he sang the tracks from the album and also revealed his plans to get inked.

''I still... haven't gotten the friendship ‘7' tattoo. I haven't been able to decide where to get it so I'm trying to decide quickly. Will you guys help me decide? I'll go get it done with Jungkook once I choose where I'll get it done,'' V told the fans during the live session.