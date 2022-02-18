Last Updated:

BTS: Inside J-Hope's B'day Celebrations With Cakes, Balloons, Gifts From Other Members

Take a look inside BTS member, J-Hope, who is a member of the rapper, celebrating of his 28th birthday with gifts, cake and ARMY. See pictures.

BTS' J-Hope
1/8
Image: Instagram/@uarmyhope

ARMY across the world celebrated 'Hope Day' to mark BTS' J-Hope's 28th birthday. 

BTS' J-Hope
2/8
Image: Instagram/@uarmyhope

BTS' J-Hope celebrated his birthday by meeting his fans virtually via VLive and candidly chatting with them. He made ARMY ecstatic by keeping up with the tradition of going LIVE on his birthday.

BTS' J-Hope
3/8
Image: Instagram/@uarmyhope

Member of the rapper line of the South Korean boyband, Hobi, took to his Instagram to reveal that he received 'Birthday Vaccine' aka COVID-19 booster dose.

BTS' J-Hope
4/8
Image: Instagram/@uarmyhope

Apart from an overwhelming amount of wishes via social media, J-Hope also received a sweet wish from BTS' leader, RM, who wrote, ''Happy Birthday' and shared an adorable picture of the birthday boy. 

BTS' J-Hope
5/8
Image: Instagram/@uarmyhope

The 28-year-old singer showed off the adorable plushie he received as a birthday gift.

BTS' J-Hope
6/8
Image: Instagram/@uarmyhope

J-Hope enjoyed a delicious dessert to celebrate his 28th birthday. 

BTS' J-Hope
7/8
Image: Instagram/@uarmyhope

During his VLive with ARMY, the singer blew out the candles and cut a white cake in the virtual attendance of his fans.

BTS' J-Hope
8/8
Image: Instagram/@uarmyhope

Bandmate Jin sent early birthday presents to J-Hope which reportedly included strawberries from his uncle's farm, a cake and a toilet brush made of gold. 

