BTS: Inside J-Hope's B'day Celebrations With Cakes, Balloons, Gifts From Other Members

Last Updated: 18th February, 2022 19:17 IST

Bandmate Jin sent early birthday presents to J-Hope which reportedly included strawberries from his uncle's farm, a cake and a toilet brush made of gold.

During his VLive with ARMY, the singer blew out the candles and cut a white cake in the virtual attendance of his fans.

Apart from an overwhelming amount of wishes via social media, J-Hope also received a sweet wish from BTS' leader, RM, who wrote, ''Happy Birthday' and shared an adorable picture of the birthday boy.

Member of the rapper line of the South Korean boyband, Hobi, took to his Instagram to reveal that he received 'Birthday Vaccine' aka COVID-19 booster dose.

BTS' J-Hope celebrated his birthday by meeting his fans virtually via VLive and candidly chatting with them. He made ARMY ecstatic by keeping up with the tradition of going LIVE on his birthday.

