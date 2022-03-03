BTS: Inside J-Hope's Practice Session Ahead Of Permission To Dance On Stage Seoul Concert

Popular South Korean boyband, BTS is all set for their second Permission To Dance on Stage in-person concert after a successful stint in Los Angeles' SoFi stadium. After completing their schedule in the US for the year 2021, the seven-member band returned to South Korea to prepare for the big event which will be held in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, next week. Ahead of the concert, the band faced several setbacks as Jin, RM, Suga, Jimin and V ended up contracting COVID-19.

As all the members- Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook- are now all well and rested, the band has returned to the practice room with only a week left for the Seoul concert. Fueling the excitement of the fans, J-Hope shared a sneak peek into the practice room on BTS' official Twitter account.

J-Hope shares update on Permission To Dance On Stage Seoul concert

Taking to BTS' official Twitter handle, J-Hope shared two mirror selfies seemingly from the practice room. In the picture, the 28-year-old appeared in his usual stylish self as he donned a red jumper paired with blue jeans and grey shoes. He also added a couple of emojis to the selfies. Sharing the pictures, the singer started the countdown to the big event as he wrote, ''D-7.Our ARMY has strength strength strength!!! #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL #IfWeAreTogether_WeDontNeedPermission.''

Fans were quick to express their excitement after seeing J-Hope's pictures as they geared up to attend the in-person as well as the online concert. One fan wrote, ''Why are u so cute hobi sunshine we love u sm take care of yourself,'' while another wrote, ''My love for Hobi mirror selcas. So excited for the concert!!'' Funnily, the singer earlier deleted a picture after he erroneously wrote 'D-8' instead of 'D-7' which caused a stir among the fans as they started sharing memes over J-Hope's mistake. One fan commented, ''i'll prentend i haven't seen it.''

This genre of Jung Hoseok... pic.twitter.com/SGt1EhAi6T — Imen⁷ ⟭⟬ 🦋💜 (@BTS21_2019) March 3, 2022

I'll pretend I didn't see the deleted post king pic.twitter.com/iekc9whPtk — Imen⁷ ⟭⟬ 🦋💜 (@BTS21_2019) March 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Jungkook recently graduated from university with the prestigious title of The President's Award. The singer talked about being a role model to his junior in a video message he shared for fans after being unable to attend the graduation ceremony due to his busy schedule.

Image: Twitter/@BTS_twt