BTS Interacts With ARMY On LIVE, Gets Cute Substitute For Jin As He Recovers From Surgery

South Korean boyband BTS conducted a live session on the popular app VLive on March 19, 2022, where they interacted with the fans for a long time. The live session comes days after their successful Permission To Dance On Stage concerts in Seoul where they performed for three days in front of a live audience at the Olympic stadium as well as for the fans enjoying the show virtually. The concerts were a huge success as the band now prepares for their next performance at the 64h Grammy award ceremony on April 3, 2022.

However, the septet is facing a minor setback as the oldest member of the band, Jin recently underwent surgery following an injury on his finger. As he is recovering from the same, the 29-year-old could not join the rest of the members-- Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook-- to the exciting VLive. Nevertheless, the band did not forget about Jin and found a way to include him in the live session in the cutest way possible.

BTS finds a cute substitute for Jin on VLive

The seven-member band decided to conduct a LIVE to chat with the ARMY. As Jin was unable to attend the special session, the members substituted him with an RJ doll, which is famous for being Jin's favourite. The member was also seen sporting an RJ cap during the Permission To Dance On Stage concert-Seoul. The warm gesture from the band to include their missing member has melted the ARMY's heart.

BTS ON VLIVE 💜

They're So Handsome 😍

RJ IS THERE ❤️

YEAH I'M MISSING HIM TOO ❤️ #BTS #BTSARMY #vlive pic.twitter.com/MUNbHWME8J — BANGTAN LOVE (@belovedbybts) March 19, 2022

@BTS_twt is on vlive with rj as jin pic.twitter.com/3Rg7cqeyxh — clemy (@rapmoonchild12) March 19, 2022

BTS ARMY took to social media to show their appreciation towards the band for their kind gesture. One fan wrote, ''As jin isn't here they made RJ sit with them.. They are adorable plz'' while another pointed out J-Hope saying, ''jin hyung should be here ''.

i just love that the whole vlive can be summed up as [everyone talking at the same time] [hobi laughing] — happy yoongi month (@honsools) March 19, 2022

What happened to BTS' Jin?

For the unversed, BTS' managing company Big Hit Entertainment issued a statement regarding Jin's health update by writing, ''Jin injured his left index finger during his daily activities and visited the emergency room at a hospital nearby for examination and treatment on Friday, March 18. He consulted doctors and was told he required surgery as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged. He underwent surgery to repair the extensor in his left index finger on the afternoon of Friday, March 18,''

Fortunately, the company assured the fans that the surgery went well and Jin is advised to wear a cast during the recovery time. The statement added, ''Jin will focus on rest and treatment to fully recover from the injury and resume his activities in good health.''

Image: Instagram/@jin/Twitter/@Yoongleball