BTS Introduces Audience To 'double Bunny' Hand Gesture, Fans Call It 'effortlessly Funny'

The BTS band boys, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, introduced some new hand gestures to the world on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. While all the stars introduced their own gestures, it was V and Jungkook's hand gesture that left fans swooning. They introduced the "double bunny" and also narrated a strong message along. In the video that surfaced on the internet, V, while introducing it, said, "Everybody knows this one. Which is giving a person bunny ears, it's cute. But this is called the Double Bunny. It's stronger. More powerful. Dangerous. Beware the Double Bunny. Fear the Double Bunny." V then also showed how it looked like.

BTS' double bunny hand gesture has created a fan frenzy. The video has gained momentum all over the internet. An amused fan wrote, "No, but seeing BTS speaking in English fluently and comfortable just screams improvement, the fact they are being effortlessly funny while doing the hand gestures especially the fear the double bunny with Taekook is so adorable," whereas another user tweeted, "Omg, this is so funny and cute, I'm totally in love."

Fans are loving BTS' double bunny

We love an educational skit😜



Taehyung melted my heart like butter with his "Piece of Pizza"🥺🥺



"Beware the double bunny. Fear the double bunny" while Jungkook just sitting there like a baby😭😭#BTSonLSSC@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/S6odOu08AA — ᴮᴱARMY_Connect⁷ (@Army_Connect) May 26, 2021

No but seeing BTS speaking in English fluently and comfortable just screams improvement, the fact they are being effortlessly funny while doing the hand gestures especially the fear the double bunny with taekook is so adorable 😭 THEY ARE SO ADORABLE AND TALENTED AT THE SAME TIME — lhai⁷ 🧈 (@vanteccino) May 26, 2021

OMG #taekook #vkook Whyyy!!! This skit is so funny and cute!!! Their English really improved! 🥰😘😘😘 💜💜💜💜💜💜 Borahae @BTS_twt Fear double bunny!! huhuhu pic.twitter.com/KuS3kTMMc9 — Via💕 (@viagonzales26) May 26, 2021

BTS on The Late Stephen Colbert Show:

Apart from introducing the hand gestures, the singer also performed their record-smashing new hit titled Butter on the show, ahead of their upcoming live-stream event BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo, which is set to take place on June 13 and 14. Interestingly, it created a lot of noise as it marks the band’s second English language song after their successful track, Dynamite. BTS' Butter has surpassed 218M views online.

Meanwhile, at the Billboard Music Awards 2021, hosted at the Microsoft Theater in LA, May 23, BTS won four awards and also performed. Its single Dynamite took home the award for the Top-Selling Song, beating nominees like Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth's I Hope, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's WAP, The Weeknd's Blinding Lights and Megan Thee Stallion's Savage. BTS' songs have been loved and followed by fans from across the globe and their stardom just keeps growing bigger and stronger.

(IMAGE: THE LATE STEPHEN COLBERT SHOW YOUTUBE)

