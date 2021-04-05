BTS' J-Hope Faints, RM Goes Out Of Breath And Jungkook Sings 'Savage Love' In New Video

BTS has significantly created its popularity in the western world in the last few years. They had recently performed at this year’s Grammy Awards, which received a strong response from viewers all over the world. Last year, they had also performed at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon which was famously referred to as the ‘BTS Week’. Quite recently, the band has shared their Bangtan Episode on Youtube, which shows some of the behind-the-scenes moments of the performances at ‘BTS Week’. Some of these moments include J-Hope nearly fainting, RM being short of breath and Jungkook singing Savage Love.

New Bangtan Episode shows BTS’ J-Hope fainting, along with other highlights

The Bangtan Episodes are religiously followed by the loyal fans of the band, which have shown some of the unseen moments of the band members in the past. The latest episode shows several moments from the BTS Week, which includes a total of five performances from the septet. The performance is shown to be shot at various locations and also showed the dynamics behind the rotating room from the sets of their Home performance. While Suga was seen waiting for his turn to film, Jungkook could be heard singing the popular song Savage Love in the background.

The video then showed the band at Gyeongbokgung Palace where they had shot Idol. By the end of the shoot, all the band members looked visibly exhausted and Jungkook noticed that J-Hope had almost fainted on the stage after being drained. The episode eventually showed the behind-the-scenes of their Black Swan performance. J-Hope, who is the lead dancer, was seen practising the formation before they could perform. Towards the end of the performance, RM was out of breath as he let his team-mates take the lead.

Interestingly, their song Dynamite had topped the Billboard Hot 100 Chart during the same time when these performances were being filmed. The song eventually received a nomination in Grammy 2021. BTS has held various concerts in different parts of the world and their upcoming tour Map of the Soul is highly awaited by fans. Announcements regarding the same are yet to be announced.