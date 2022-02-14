BTS' J-Hope Gets 'goosebumps' Watching Eminem, Dr Dre & More At Super Bowl Halftime Show

The highly revered Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show witnessed epic performances from notable artists like Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr Dre and more. Fans could not keep their fans after watching the highly energetic performances as the social media was buzzing with praises for the artists. Adding to the list is the member of the globally renowned band, BTS's J-Hope who mirrored fans' excitement.

BTS J-Hope gets 'goosebumps' watching Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show

Taking to his Instagram on February 14, the 27-year-old shared videos from the Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show capturing the astonishing performances from Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige. The singer seemed to have gotten greatly hyped watching the show-stopping performances from these music giants as he posted the videos with emojis reflecting his excitement.

J-Hope also wrote 'Goosebumps' while sharing a video of Eminem performing Lose Yourself from 8 Mile at the event and expressed his bewilderment over Kendrick Lamar's stupefying act. Lastly, he shared a snap of all the performances and tagged them by sharing a couple of emojis to express his excitement over their performances.

More on BTS

The K-pop band is currently preparing for their upcoming concert in their home country, South Korea, after a successful in-person Permission to Dance on Stage concert in SoFi stadium in Los Angeles last year. The official YouTube handle of the band released a video to show the behind-the-scenes from their iHeart Radio performance last year. One of the segments from the video managed to create a frenzy on social media as the band hinted at a world tour in 2022. Their cryptic answer got the fans excited as many are now awaiting an official announcement.

On the other hand, the youngest member of the band, Jungkook broke several global records with his latest solo release titled Stay Alive, an OST for the band's webtoon 7FATES:CHAKHO. Interestingly, the track is produced by bandmate Suga. It ended up topping iTunes charts in over 80 regions across the country in over 10 hours. Fans were quick to share congratulatory messages to the duo via social media.

Image: Instagram/@bts_jhope/nfl