BTS' J-Hope Launches His Official Merchandise; Know Its Cost And How To Buy It In India

The South Korean boy band BTS is currently on a short break. The band went on a break soon after their 4-show concert in Los Angeles. While the band is currently enjoying some time with their loved ones, they are still surprising their fans by unveiling their merchandise one by one. Recently, J-Hope, aka Jung Ho-seok, unveiled his much-awaited artist made collection. Here is what the singer released for his fans and also how to buy the official BTS merch.

BTS J-Hope's merchandise

BTS J-Hope's official artist made merch has a beautiful blue coloured side mini bag. The tie-dyed bag has created a buzz among BTS ARMY as they are trending the singer on the social media platform Twitter ever since it was released. The next item on BTS J-Hope's merch was a HOPE mini pot set.

The inspiration behind J-Hope's merch

It did not take much time for his fans to predict what was his inspiration behind the 'Side by Side mini bag.' The ARMY pointed out that the 27-year-old must have taken inspiration from his track Blue Side from his 2018 mixtape Hope World. Moreover, J-Hope has earlier mentioned the meaning behind his track Blue Side and revealed it depicts his desire to go back in time when he was young and clueless. His fans also highlighted how he chose the side bag's colour to be blue.

BTS merch price and how to buy it?

BTS' member J-Hope is set to release his official merch tomorrow, on January 20, 2022. The merch will be available to buy on the official Weverse shop. The South Korean platform has a separate shop for artists and their exclusive merchandise. The price of J-Hope's merch is reported as follows:

Side by Side bag: $116.12

Hope Pot Set: $54.81

How to buy BTS merch in India?

As BTS is unveiling their merch all this month, the Indian fan ARMY is surely eager to know where to buy them. The Indian fan ARMY can also go to the Weverse shop to buy the merchandise. All Indian fans need to do is pay through an international source such as PayPal. Indian fan ARMY can also download the Weverse shop app called Weply.

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial