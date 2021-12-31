BTS' J-hope Makes Donation Of 100mn Won For Underprivileged Kids Amid COVID Crisis

Despite being on a short break for the holiday season, BTS members are still on duty in making their surroundings a better place to live. While they never fail to entertain their fans with their music, BTS member J-Hope recently made a generous donation for those in need. The singer, who often contributes to charity, this time donated 100 million KRW (Korean Won) to the underprivileged children.

According to a report by ChildFund Korea, BTS member J-Hope donated 100 million won, approximately $84,000, on Friday, December 31, to the children suffering from economic hardships amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The singer hoped his contribution will be used to help the needy kids to have a warm winter. Contributing the amount, the singer said, "I was concerned for children who would be spending a cold and lonely holiday season due to economic hardships from the COIVD-19 pandemic." The donation will be reportedly used to pay the heating bills of child care facilities and of those families with low-income. It will also support those who have children with illness.

This is not the first time that the band member has contributed to society. The singer has been a member of Green Noble Club, a group of high-value donors of ChildFund Korea, for a long time. Since 2018, J-Hope has contributed nearly 800 million KRW (over $672,000) through the charity.

BTS plans a surprise for ARMY

BTS has planned a very unique way to surprise their beloved fan ARMY in the new year. The band has announced they will be launching merchandise especially designed by each member. Taking to the official Twitter handle of Hybe Merch, the band announced, "We made items that we want to use together with ARMY to reflect our individual tastes." The members further asked the ARMY about the kind of products they want and penned, "What kind of products were born after more than a year's long journey?" The band also released its schedule for the month of January 2022. Each member will be assigned four days, during which they will unveil their merch style photo, an Artist-Made collection show, merch preview, making of Log and at last, release their merchandise. BTS members will release their merch in the following order - Jin, RM, V, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope and Jungkook.

✨ARTIST-MADE COLLECTION BY BTS✨

📺Project Teaser SPOThttps://t.co/xLPoIsbLCW pic.twitter.com/FmnXDm0v6f — HYBE MERCH (@HYBE_MERCH) December 30, 2021

Image: Twitter/@dreamjeons