BTS' J-Hope Makes His Lollapalooza Debut; Wows Fans With His Chart-busting Tracks

The boy band BTS member Jung Ho-seok, who is popularly known as J-Hope, scripted history as he became the first South Korean artist to ever headline the main stage at the Lollapalooza music festival. The K-Pop star surely set the stage on fire as his fans could not stop gushing over his performances and cheering for him out loud. J-Hope's performance was filled with many surprise elements, including a new choreography for BTS' mega hit Dynamite.

J-Hope scripted history by headlining the main stage of one of the biggest music festivals in the world. J-Hope performed a total of 21 songs during his performance and the most awaited were the tracks from his latest album Jack In The Box. The K-Pop star made a dramatic entrance at the main stage of Lollapalooza and came out of a box as per the name of his latest album.

J-Hope performed 21 songs, which included MORE, Pandora's Box, Base Line, Hangsang, P.O.P, = (Equal Sign), STOP, Safety Zone, What If..., Arson, Blue Side, Music Box: Reflection, Daydream, Dynamite (Tropical Remix), BTS Cypher Pt. 1, Outro: Ego, Trivia: Just Dance, Hope World, Chicken Noodle Soup and Future. J-Hope surely won hearts at the music festival as his fans cannot stop gushing over his performance.

Iconic moments from J-Hope's performance

The crowd went gaga as J-Hope began performing the tropical remix of BTS' first English-language single Dynamite. However, the BTS member gave it a twist with a whole new choreography. The singer also wowed the audience with his fan-favourite track Chicken Noodle Soup. The K-Pop star was joined by Becky G for the performance.

Before performing the last track from his setlist, J-Hope took out a few moments to speak with the crowd. he called it a meaningful moment as he was reaching the end of his performance with the track Future.

The way Hobi ended the Hobipalooza with Future , dedicating to our future & as if saying see you soon take care until next time 🥺♡



LOLLAPALOOZA HEADLINER JHOPE #HOBIPALOOZA#JHOPEATLOLLAPALOOZA #HOPEINTHESTAGE#JackintheBoxpic.twitter.com/2cj9pEykTg — BANGTAN DELIGHT²⁰¹³-⁷⟭⟬∞⟬⟭ (@Lovly_mochitwin) August 1, 2022

Earlier this year, Lollapalooza announced that J-Hope will headline the main stage of the music festival on July 31, which marked the end of the four-day event. They wrote, "We're thrilled to announce jhope of @bts_bighit will headline Lolla 2022 on Sun, July 31st!" "His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to headline the main stage at a major U.S. music festival," they added.

We're thrilled to announce #jhope of @bts_bighit will headline #Lolla 2022 on Sun, July 31st! 🙌 His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival. 🎉 Get tickets now: https://t.co/bmjLHHMiVU pic.twitter.com/7kUjSdHj7L — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) June 8, 2022

Image: Twitter/@bts_bighit