BTS' J-Hope Meets Lady Gaga Backstage At Her Concert; Calls Her 'My Queen'; See Pics

South Korean boyband, BTS member J-Hope recently took to his social media to share a memorable moment when he met American singer Lady Gaga. The K-pop band consisting of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are currently busy performing at Allegiant stadium for their Permission To Dance On Stage- Las Vegas concert. Amidst their busy schedule, the singers are finding the free time and attending concerts by some of the biggest artists.

After meeting with Silk Sonic, one of the BTS members now went to Lady Gaga's concert on April 14, 2022. After attending her concert, J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Hoseok also fondly called Hobi, met the 13 times Grammy-award-winning singer backstage and clicked pictures with her.

BTS' J-hope meets with Lady Gaga

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the 28-year-old rapper shared multiple pictures from the backstage of Lady Gaga's concert with the 36-year-old singer herself. The duo posed stylishly as J-Hope opted for a ribbed denim shirt paired with jeans. On the other hand, Gaga was in her dazzling black costume. In the caption, Hobi described the concert as a 'glorious day'.

He wrote, ''Today was a really glorious day. When it comes to a show, there’s none like Lady Gaga!!! It was a special day for me, since I wanted to see her performance so much,'' He also talked about the concert and meeting her by continuing, ''Today, on the stage she was incredible, but off the stage she was so professional and there was so much to learn from her, and every comment from her for me will stay with me for my whole life. @ladygaga , my queen forever!!!,''

Lastly, the Butter rapper wrote, ''Please keep making your incredible music. Thanks to you, today I discovered the beauty of jazz!!! I cheer you on as a fan!!! Love U!!''

Earlier, Lady Gaga briefly met with BTS' Kim Taehyung aka V during the 64th annual Grammy award ceremony in Las Vegas. Talking about the same, V revealed during BTS' Live chat that the American singer cheered for the band and said, ''A while ago, I greeted Lady Gaga and she said she really liked us and supports us a lot''.

Image: Instagram/@uarmyhope/ladygaga