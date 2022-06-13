BTS' J-Hope On Grammy 2022 Performance: 'Members Were On The Brink Of Mental Exhaustion'

Famed South Korean boyband BTS has a number of records and achievements to their name. Since their debut in 2013, the seven-member band comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook climbed the success ladder with every album release and established themselves as global artists. They also scripted history by becoming the first and only K-pop artist to perform at the Recording Academy award show.

The achievement was too great to take in as recently, rapper J-Hope revealed that the members were on the verge of 'mental exhaustions' ahead of their performance. Furthermore, the 28-year-old rapper was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was compelled to join his band on a later date in Los Angeles for practice. Moreover, another member Jin had recently sustained an injury to his finger.

J-Hope talks about BTS' Grammy 2022 performance

In an interview with WeVerse magazine, J-Hope described the septet's performance as 'an absolute whirlwind'. He revealed that he only got a day to practise the performance as he had tested positive for the deadly virus. ''I think making it to the Grammy Awards stage, under those circumstances, is what put me in the mindset I had for the performance,'' he revealed candidly.

''The other members were on the brink of mental exhaustion at that point, to be honest. Jin had injured his hand and practising was a challenge, but I knew there was no way I couldn’t be there, so while practising, I kept telling myself I have to do this no matter what, went over on the plane, rehearsed on location and somehow got it all together,'' the Chicken Noodle Soup rapper revealed.

The band's performance was lauded by the fans as the intricacy and complexity of the choreography had stunned the audience. A particular act where the members pulled off a difficult step including their jackets was deemed as the highlight of their performance by the fans. J-Hope admitted that 'it was a lot of pressure' psychologically.

He added, ''We were now at the Grammys and doing a performance similar to one we did shortly after we debuted. He also said that the performance was dedicated to the ARMY. ''We can pull that kind of performance off at the Grammys—we’re BTS!'' he concluded.

Image: Instagram/@uarmyhope/Twitter/@jessikatsu