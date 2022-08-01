BTS' J-Hope Opens Up On His Lollapalooza Debut; Thanks Jimin For Supporting Him

BTS member J-Hope recently scripted history by headlining the main stage of Lollapalooza 2022, taking place in Chicago, on its closing day. The K-Pop star amazed the audience with his powerful performance and also with his latest album Jack In The Box. J-Hope was seemingly overwhelmed by the crowd's response that did not miss a chance to cheer for him. He was also joined by his bandmate Jimin, who supported him throughout the show. During a recent live interaction with his fans, J-Hope thanked everyone and Jimin for their support.

During his performance, J-Hope sang over 18 songs, which included tracks from his latest album, Chicken Noodle Soup, Dynamite (Tropical Remix) and Future. As the BTS star's performance was being telecasted live on Weverse, the singer went live after the show and interacted with his fans. He also shared his thoughts on his Lollapalooza debut.

As per a report by Soompi, J-Hope mentioned how he was grateful to have got the opportunity to perform at Lollapalooza. He said that he rehearsed six hours every day for the performance as he could not take BTS' reputation for granted. He said, "I practiced everyday for six hours. It’s an important performance, and I can’t put a stain on the name of BTS with such a big performance as BTS’s J-Hope."

J-Hope thanks Jimin for supporting him at the festival

Jimin joined J-Hope a day before his performance and attended several shows at the music festival. The singer also stood by J-Hope's side throughout his preparation. J-Hope revealed how Jimin's presence made him feel comfortable. Jimin complimented his bandmate and said, "I really watched as a fan today." Responding to the same, J-Hope said, "Jimin’s help played a big role. While preparing for Lollapalooza, I was in a dark world, but [Jimin] became my light."

In the end, J-Hope called his debut a "great experience" and mentioned how taking on a new challenge was fun for him. He further assured the BTS fan ARMY that the other members of the band, who wants to work on music, are doing well and are also in good health currently.

(Image: @bts_bighit/Twitter)