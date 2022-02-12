BTS' J-Hope Planned A Special Surprise For ARMY On His Birthday? Here's What We Know

The popular South Korean boyband, BTS has fans spread across the world who show immense love to the band and their ventures. From merchandise to albums, their fans, called ARMY, are known to go above and beyond when it comes to extending their support to the band. Moreover, each members'- Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook- birthdays are also considered a big affair as fans celebrate it on a large scale.

Popularly known as 'birthday projects', the fans prepare billboards, beautiful setups at public places and more to wish the members. On the other hand, band members often conduct LIVE sessions with fans to give them an opportunity to spend some special time with them. BTS' J-Hope will be celebrating his 28th birthday soon and the entire fandom is cackling with excitement over the upcoming grand affair.

BTS J-Hope's special surprise for fans?

While ARMY prepares a number of surprises and gifts for the talented artist, the 27-year-old rapper seemed to have prepared a special event for the ARMY himself. He hinted at the same during his recent interaction with fans via WeVerse on February 11. A fan asked the rapper if he was planning to conduct a VLive on his birthday which is on February 18. He cheekily answered the question by simply dropping two cryptic emojis.

His reply left the fandom wondering if the Dynamite singer has anything special for the ARMY up his sleeves. Meanwhile, many fans have already started working on their birthday projects for J-Hope, also affectionately called Hobi, as one netizen shared a thread where they asked fans to participate in an activity where they would show off their fashion outfits. The idea stemmed from J-Hope's tendency to post OOTD on his individual Instagram.

Meanwhile, J-Hope recently shared a fond memory with the youngest member of the band, Jungkook, whilst on the sets. In the video, he can be seen chased by Jungkook who playfully hit J-Hope on his back. He shared the video with the caption, ''It's just fun... Dealing with the youngest'' The video made the entire fandom ecstatic as many adored their relationship.

Image: Instagram/@jhope_bighitentertainment