BTS' J-Hope Reacts To Beyoncé Wishing Him On Birthday; ARMY Speculates Big Collaboration

Member of the popular South Korean boyband, BTS' J-Hope turned 28-years-old on February 18. The rapper-songwriter celebrated his birthday by enjoying a chat with his fans via VLive as well as enjoying gifts and heartfelt wishes from the other members of the band-Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Touted to be one of the biggest bands in the world, the entire fandom is known for celebrating the members' birthdays on a large scale.

From sending gifts to setting up billboards across the city, ardent fans do not leave a single stone unturned to express their love and admiration to the K-pop band. Amidst the plethora of wishes, J-Hope received a special mention from another global pop icon, Beyoncé, on his birthday. Take a look here.

BTS' J-Hope reacts to Beyoncé's wish

Taking to his Instagram story, the 28-year-old rapper shared the screenshot of Beyoncé's website where she wished him on his birthday. The Formation singer shared a childhood picture of J-Hope to wish him. Expressing his excitement over the special mention, the rapper posted the screenshot with surprised face emojis.

This was not the first time that the American singer mentioned a K-pop artist on her website to wish them their birthday. Another member of BTS, Jungkook, has also been featured on the singer's website. In August 2021, Beyoncé featured the young idol in her Virgo Season Yearbook alongside other top stars, politicians, athletes and more.

Beyoncé included @BTS_twt's Jungkook in her Virgo Season Yearbook on her website alongside other top stars, politicians, athletes and important figures. A baby photo plus his full name (Jeon Jung-kook) is included https://t.co/Mh5ifsQLh6



"Wishing all Virgos a Happy Birthday!" pic.twitter.com/Hop8ZgJtya — Jeff Benjamin (@Jeff__Benjamin) August 23, 2021

ARMY's reaction to Beyoncé wishing J-Hope

Fans could not help but express their excitement over the BTS X Beyonce moment as many hoped for a collaboration soon. Some fans also dug out old videos of BTS where J-Hope is seen dancing to the singer's Single Ladies track. One netizen wrote, ''Now if we ever get a@Beyonce & a@BTS_twt collab, it would be an EPIC INTERNATIONAL HISTORICAL MOMENT'' while another wrote, ''AYO WE LOVE TO SEE THESE INTERACTIONS- ❤️our queen and kings!''

PLEASE SAY COLLAB — Pez ⁷ || HOBIUARY ✨ (@Basslineii) February 18, 2022

Meanwhile, the rapper received some hilarious wishes from the rest of the members as they shared goofy pictures of the birthday boy on BTS' official Twitter handle. He also received an early birthday present from bandmate Jin who gifted him a cake, strawberries from his uncle's farm and a Merdolino toilet brush made of gold.

