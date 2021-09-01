Last Updated:

BTS' J-Hope Receives Praise From ARMY For Surprising Jungkook With THIS On Birthday

During BTS Jungkook's recent birthday live broadcast through VLive, his BTS co-member J-Hope made a surprise visit to celebrate his special day.

Vibhuti Sanchala
BTS

During BTS Jungkook's recent birthday live broadcast through VLive, his BTS co-member J-Hope made a surprise visit to celebrate his special day. In the video, J-Hope can be seen singing a happy birthday song to Jungkook. The singer also prepared a cake for the birthday celebration. The kind and thoughtful gesture by J-Hope is winning BTS ARMY's hearts. 

BTS member J-Hope wishes Jungkook on his birthday

During Jungkook's birthday live broadcast through VLive, J-Hope made a surprise visit to wish him a happy birthday. In the video, he can be seen handing Jungkook a birthday cake that he had prepared. He can be heard informing Jungkook that since all the cake shops were closed at late hours, he ended up buying many cake slices and making a cake with them. As soon as the live broadcast ended, J-Hope's kind gesture grabbed eyeballs from the BTS ARMY who praised the singer on their social media handles.

Many fans and followers took to Twitter and reposted the video and went on to drop positive messages. A fan wrote a post that translated to, "There’s nowhere that sells whole cake at dawn so he pieced together sliced cake. He’s so warm and friendly, I’m going crazy. Even I’m touched…" Another one wrote, "Wow… Do you guys have a hyung that pieces cake together from a sliced cake shop to make a whole plate and gives it to you, because cake shops are all closed? I don’t have one but Jungkook does, Jung Hoseok hyung…"

A netizen chipped in, "yes you love your friends but do you love them enough to bring them a birthday cake to their studio like hobi does." Another one added, "IM CRYING LOOK AT HOW HAPPY JUNGKOOK WAS WHEN HOBI CAME THEYRE SO PRECIOUS." A Twitter user penned, "hoseok bought several slices so he could put them together since he couldn't find a place where he could buy a whole cake. he is so caring and loving he has the purest soul."

Jungkook is the youngest member of the BTS group that comprises RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and V. The Bangtan boys also took their social media handles and posted a bunch of pictures with a birthday post. They dubbed Jungkook as 'ARMY's eternal singer.'

