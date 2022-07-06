BTS’ J-Hope Releases ‘Jack In The Box’ Visual Teaser; Album To Be Out On THIS Date

South Korean boyband BTS members namely Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have started announcing their solo ventures. One of the popular band members, J-Hope who was gearing up for the release of his upcoming solo album, recently dropped the visual teaser of his album, Jack in the Box.

Watch: BTS' J-Hope drops solo album teaser

J-Hope announced his solo album titled Jack in the Box, becoming the first member to do so. The announcement had an overwhelming response on social media as ARMY was thrilled to watch the first look of the album. And now, as the singer unveiled the Jack in the Box visual teaser, it left the fans astonished. The teaser can be seen opening with an upbeat track with a puppet jumping out of a jukebox. The album depicts the singer’s two personalities namely hope and darkness. On the other hand, while the rapper released the first song titled More from his solo album, he even revealed the release date of the album stating that it will be out on July 15, 2022. Watch the teaser ahead

Taking to his social media handles on June 25, 2022, the 28-year-old sensation released a 25-second teaser of the upcoming solo album Jack in the Box. He also added a cryptic caption to the post by writing, "Jack in the box'.' The forthcoming album will release on July 15, 2022.

The official announcement of the Jack in the Box album read, ''Jack in the Box” lends voice to J-Hope’s aspirations to break the mold and grow further. The album represents J-Hope’s own musical personality and vision as an artist. I think we should spend some time apart to learn how to be one again. I hope you don’t see this as a negative thing, and see it as a healthy plan. I think BTS will become stronger that way.”

Image: Instagram/@uarmyhope