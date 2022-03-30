BTS' J-Hope Reveals His Quarantine Period Is 'over', Tells Worried Fans 'I'm Okay'

J-Hope's fans all around the world were worried after the BTS band member tested positive for COVID-19. The K-pop band's management agency, Big Hit Music confirmed the news on Thursday, March 24.

Now, days later, the BTS ARMY, the fan club of the band, is relieved after the South Korean rapper revealed that his quarantine period is 'over.'

J-Hope shares that his quarantine period is over

The Permission to Dance singer took to the fans' community platform WeVerse and revealed that he is returning back to normal and doing his routine activities in line with safety protocols. BTS' J-Hope started his post by addressing his fans saying, “You were worried about everyone right?”. He further added in Korean on WeVerse, "I’m sorry that I’m sending you my greetings only now, and now that quarantine is over! I’ll check accordingly with the procedure and join back quickly."

Jung Ho-Seok popularly known by his stage name J-Hope revealed that he was more concerned about his fans as he thought that they will be 'worried a lot.' Giving an insight into his quarantine period, the Dynamite singer said “I’m okay. I ate well and sleep well during the quarantine period”

For the unversed, after testing positive for COVID-19 on March 24, the 28-year-old rapper was not able to join his other group members in Las Vegas where the band is scheduled to perform for the prestigious Grammy Awards ceremony. After J-Hope tested positive, recently Jungkook also contracted the virus.

Jungkook tests positive for COVID-19

After J-hope, BTS' youngest member Jungkook tested positive for COVID-19. BTS management agency BigHit Music revealed the news in their statement that read, "Jung Kook was tested negative on a PCR test in Korea, and he departed for the United States on Sunday, March 27 (KST) in preparation for the Grammy Awards performance. After arriving in Las Vegas, he felt a slight discomfort in his throat and promptly took a rapid PCR test (COVID-19 molecular PCR test) and a standard PCR test (COVID-19 quantitative PCR test) on the afternoon of Sunday, March 27 (PT)."Further informing fans about Jungkook's later performances, the agency revealed, "Jung Kook’s participation in the later schedule in the United States will be determined by the local regulations on COVID-19, while we are actively in discussion with the awards organizer"

Here take a look at the tweet-

Image: Twitter/@BTS_twt