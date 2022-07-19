BTS' J-Hope Reveals 'Jack In The Box' Has Connection To His Stage Name And Greek Mythology

South Korean boyband BTS member J-Hope has been the talk of the town ever since he released his very own album Jack In The Box, leaving fans excited. The rapper, Jung Ho-seok, also known as J-Hope shared some details about the album and gave fans some information about how the venture came into being.

He spoke about the effort and work that went into the album and also mentioned that it had a connection with his stage name and Greek mythology, thus intriguing fans.

J-Hope sheds light on Jack In The Box album

The much-loved rapper went on to answer a question about the name of his album and began explaining where his stage name, J-Hope was born from. He mentioned that he wanted something that was 'meaningful' but wished to retain 'J' and 'ho' from his name. This is when he decided on the name J-Hope, which he believed resonated with his 'positive vibe'. He said-

"Jack In The Box refers to a box with a cute toy that suddenly pops out. In the US they call that a Jack in the Box, I heard that, and that's how my stage name was born. I was talking to producer Bang and RM and asked, 'What should my name be?' I wanted 'J' and 'ho' from Ho-seok to be in it. I wondered what name I could use that was meaningful and were brainstorming. That's when this name was created. I felt it as a great word that went well with my positive vibe and what I was aiming for in my life's trajectory."

He then went on to explain the connection of the Jack In The Box album to Greek mythology as he stated that Producer Bang started speaking about the topic. He then went on to talk about Pandora, who 'opened a box she shouldn’t have', and although several disasters flew out, 'all that remained was hope'. He said-

"Producer Bang brought up Greek mythology … Pandora opened a box she shouldn’t have. All of the many disasters flew out and all that remained was hope, so he said, "When you’re making music or doing anything else, just say ‘Jack in the box!’ in the intro shout out! Talk about opening the box and releasing hope." Looking back on it, I realized it really hit me hard in my head and heart. That’s the origin of my name and I wanted to reflect that in my music."

Jack In The Box songs

J-Hope earlier became the first member of BTS to announce his solo album and also announced the tracklist. The album includes a whopping 10 songs that are now available to fans across the globe.

01 Intro

02 Pandora's Box

03 MORE

04 STOP (세상에 나쁜 사람은 없다)

05 = (Equal Sign)

06 Music Box : Reflection

07 What if…

08 Safety Zone

09 Future

10 방화 (Arson)

Image: Instagram/@uarmyhope