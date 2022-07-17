BTS’ J-Hope Sheds Light On Choosing Fire As The Theme For His Latest Single 'Arson'; Watch

The most anticipated music album Jack In The Box has ten songs. Its track Arson is its title track for which J-Hope has released a music video that took the internet by storm as it depicted the singer in a never-seen-before avatar. As soon as J-Hope unveiled his new album, BTS fan ARMY could not keep calm and took to their Twitter handle to react to Jack In The Box.

While the Army is enjoying J-Hope’s latest solo album, he recently took to his social media handle and shared a video of himself in which he opened up about using fire as the theme of his single, Arson.

BTS’ J-Hope reveals why he chose Fire as the theme of his latest single

BTS’ J-Hope recently took to his official Instagram handle and posted a video revealing glimpses of the time he was shooting for a song. In the video, he first greeted his fans and mentioned that he was shooting a music video for his new single Arson. He then stated how excited he was and then explained that the title of the song was Banghwa which meant ‘arson.’ Adding to it, he revealed how he planned to capture the message of the song with the music video.

He said, “What’s up Instagram, it is J-Hope here. Today we are here on set shooting a music video for my new single Arson. I’m so excited to be here with you guys. So, let’s have a good time. Since the song title is Banghwa which means “arson” many things are being set on fire leaving behind ashes. The theme is visualized starting with the outfit. Overall, I plan to capture the message of this song with the music video.”

Furthermore, he recalled the time when he was young and revealed that he had been working with sparks and passion and added how he thought those sparks would be the right material for his new song.

“Since I was young, I’ve been working with sparks of passion and I thought these sparks are the right material for it. That’s why I chose fire. In fact, I put a lot of effort into this album. I tried to show my true colours in it. I tried a lot of new things as well. While you’re listening to my album, I hope you see this new side of j-hope and enjoy it. This was fun. I hope you guys like it too. If anyone asks me, Right, I lit the flame. Now I ask myself, choose what. Do I put out the fire, or burn even brighter,” he added.

Jack In The Box tracklist

Intro

Pandora's Box

MORE

STOP (세상에 나쁜 사람은 없다)

= (Equal Sign)

Music Box : Reflection

What if…

Safety Zone

Future

방화 (Arson)

Image: Instagram/@uarmyhope