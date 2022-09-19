After the euphoric success of his album, Jack in The Box, and his electrifying Lollapalooza performance, BTS rapper J-Hope is now coming up with a new track. The singer has collaborated with South Korean star Crush titled Rush Hour, which is all set to release on September 22. Crush and J-Hope have been close friends for a while, and going by their chemistry in the newly launched teaser, it seems that this would be another raging success.

BTS J-Hope teams up with Crush for a new song

The upcoming song could be Crush’s comeback after his military service. The South Korean star returned from his mandatory military service on August 11, following which the soloist dived right into performing for his awaiting fans. Taking on performances around the country, he was rightly building up the hype for his long-anticipated comeback.

Post announcing his fourth mini-album With Her, Crush has announced a collaboration with BTS member J-Hope for the digital single. The singer teased the announcement with a special teaser that just left the ARMY thrilled and excited. The teaser showed the top-level energy of the two stars who have showcased their close friendship on a regular basis.

The engaging teaser shows Crush leading a funky beat as he can be seen dancing in the middle of a street. With several background dancers joining in from all sides, one can expect BTS member J-Hope to suddenly spawn in with a special performance. It is however unknown as of now if he will star in the music video or if it will only be a rap verse feature.

BTS’ J-Hope shared the teaser on his Instagram story and wrote, “Let's goooo !!! Bruhhh!!!” ARMY is already excited as J-Hope whose real name is Jung Ho-Seok, has been experimenting with different kinds of genres lately.

One of the singer’s fans shared the news and wrote, “We are excited for the release of the new song #RushHour by #CRUSH featuring #JHOPE of #BTS this Sept 22nd.” Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “RUSH HOUR IS COMING SOON J-HOPE IS COMING.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “RUSH HOUR IS COMING SOON J-HOPE IS COMING I am so excited to listen to the news song #RushHour.”

