BTS' J-Hope Teases Fans With His First Look From Upcoming Track 'More'; Excited Fans React

After K-pop BTS announced a break from performing as a band and pursuing their careers individually ahead, one of the members J-Hope was the first one to embark on a solo adventure. After the member of the famous band announced his solo album, Jack In The Box with a teaser, the 28-year-old star treated fans with his looks from the album’s first track More.

The announcement about the new album was made two days ago with a posting to Weverse that described the project as representing J-Hope’s “aspirations to break the mold and grow further.” Now with just a few days left for the track to release, the label handling the singer piqued the curiosity of the ARMY by dropping J-Hope’s looks from the first single More. The first track from the solo album is all set to release on July 1 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST).

BTS' J-Hope shares first pictures of new track More from next solo album Jack In The Box

The label BigHit MUSIC shared concept photos for ‘MORE’ that immediately left his fans excited for the first track. Following this, J-Hope also took to his Instagram page and wrote, “MORE ?” and shared the same teaser photo, along with three more images that appear to be the location of the first photo. The picture showed J-Hope wearing black attire with a long coat and a quirky hat as he stares at the camera.

The other pictures showed his silhouette standing against a dilapidated background full of doors. BigHit while sharing the pictures wrote, “1st Single ‘MORE’ Track Release 2022.07.01. 1 PM KST.” According to BillBoard, J-Hope also revealed concept art for Jack in the Box: a bird’s eye view photo of him standing in a teal box, wearing a white suit and the same black hat as he presses one finger to his lips. “2022 07/15 Open a Box,” he captioned the post, which also included his other pictures standing in a coloured box.

Omg!!!!! I am not ready!!! JHope is coming hard!!!!! pic.twitter.com/BMSubTlABp — Xicana (@MarinelaAnders1) June 27, 2022

Soon the pictures left fans excited as they flocked to the comment section and revealed how they just cannot wait to witness the singer's magical voice. One of the Twitter users shared the teaser and wrote, “CAN'T WAIT OMG.” Another user shared a GIF of his reaction to the first looks and wrote, “MY REACTION NOW! OMG “MORE” IS SO AWESOME!! JHOPE! I LOVE YOUUUUUU.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “I am just counting days, can’t wait.” Earlier, on June 25, the popular Korean rapper had released a 25-second teaser of the upcoming solo album Jack in the Box. He also added a cryptic caption to the post by writing, "Jack in the box'.' The forthcoming album will release on July 15, 2022.

IMAGE: Instagram/uarmyhope/BigHitMusic