BTS' J-Hope Teases New Avatar For Upcoming Photo-folio; Fans Call Him 'Greek God Hoseok'

BTS member J-Hope recently dropped some glimpses from his upcoming photo folio - Me, Myself, and J-hope: All New Hope. In the photos, the rapper has delved into a new aspect of his personality. He has embraced his darker and raw side as part of the ‘Me, Myself and I’ photoshoot for BTS.

The photos were based on two concepts. In the first one, J-Hope opted for an all-white outfit with long purple hair and in the other, he wore an all-black attire with a hat and a chain.

Take a look at the photos:

Meanwhile, in a video released by BangtanTV, J-Hope opened up about letting go of his ‘colourful’ personality to embrace something far more dangerous.

Fans react to J-Hope's concept

As soon as J-Hope dropped the teaser images, his fans made him trend on Twitter with the hashtag 'Greek God Hoseok'. They expressed their excitement over the rapper-choreographer's unique concept and appreciated him for trying something different.

While one fan tweeted, "LONG HAIR GREEK GOD HOSEOK," another one penned, "A work of art." Yet another user wrote, "J-Hope went all out with this photo-folio. literally giving us EVERYTHING!!! 😭"

See the tweets here:

LONG HAIR GREEK GOD HOSEOK pic.twitter.com/uzjqi0Zkwu — sen⁷ (@sugatradamus) February 1, 2023

THIS CONCEPT WASNT IN MY JHOPE HOBI HOSEOK BINGO CARD OMFG pic.twitter.com/L5uyBulSVQ — el♡🧸military wife (@teteyoongles) February 1, 2023

jhope went all out with this photofolio. literally giving us EVERYTHING!!! 😭pic.twitter.com/OkGTMq5nVy — bianx⁷ ♡ all new hope ⚡ (@celestialhope_) February 1, 2023

BTS' special photo-folios

BTS has started a photo folio series where each member of the popular septet releases a set of photos to convey different and unique concepts which show them in a new light. Till now, Jimin, V, RM, and Jungkook have released their photo-folios.